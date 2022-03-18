See Pic

Madonna, 63, Glows As She Steps Out For Dinner In West Hollywood: Photo

Madonna
BACKGRID
Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, a fashionable Madonna heads to Craig's restaurant for a late dinner looking very fresh faced with a male friend in West Hollywood. The 63 year old singer is wearing dined at the American restaurant for 2 hours. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: Ahlamalik Williams, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Madonna showed off her glowing complex as she rocked an edgy leather outfit on her way to dinner with a mystery man.

Madonna proved that she’s still got it during a night out on St. Patrick’s Day. The 63-year-old singer rocked an edgy ensemble wearing a leather jacket, black pants with braces and a choker. She also kept some of her signature style wearing a lacy bra top, black gloves and a bedazzled cross necklace. The “Material Girl” singer glowed as her youthful complexion beamed in the night against her wrap-around sunglasses.

Madonna
Madonna rocks an all-black outfit on her way to dinner. (BACKGRID)

The songstress strutted down the streets of West Hollywood as she headed to dinner at Craig’s. She was not alone though! The “Like A Virgin” singer was spotted with a male companion who has yet to be identified. This outing comes just after Madonna was spotted out with her estranged son Rocco Richie whom she shares with Guy Richie. The two went out for a night of fun at Harry’s Bar in London.

Madonna is certainly not afraid to show off her assets, even if it has brought her some backlash. She recently posted pics from a sexy car photoshoot that left very little to the imagination. In one pic she leaned against her car door exposing her derriere as she wore nothing but lacy panties and fishnet tights. However, not everyone was a fan. Rapper Nelly commented on the pic, writing,  “Something’s should just be left covered up,” along with a facepalm emoji.

Related Gallery

Madonna's Sexiest Pics: Look Back At Some Of Her Raciest Outfits Over The Years

Madonna at Wembley Stadium Madonna in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 18 Aug 1987
Madonna Madonna Performing on the 'Blonde Ambition' Tour, Tokyo, Japan - Apr 1990
MADONNA WITH A DANCER MADONNA PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY STADIUM DURING HER ' BLONDE AMBITION ' TOUR, LONDON, BRITAIN - 1990

Madonna
Madonna sports a Louis Vuitton jacket. (BACKGRID)

Nelly’s not the first rapper to body shame Madonna. She uploaded another set of booty pics back in December and it’s safe to say that 50 Cent was not a fan.“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO,” he wrote in the comments. The “4 Minutes” singer wasn’t having it. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna clapped back while posting a photo of her and the rapper.

She continued, “Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.” 50 Cent has since apologized and even though she called his apology “fake,” she forgave him.