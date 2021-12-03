See Messages

Madonna Claps Back After 50 Cent Mocks Her Racy Bedroom Photo: ‘You’re Just Jealous’

Drama! Madonna and 50 Cent went at it on social media on Dec. 2, after the rapper made fun of the iconic singer for a racy lingerie photo.

Madonna, 63, and 50 Cent, 46, are at odds on social media. The drama between the A-listers started after 50 mocked a sexy photo that Madonna posted on Instagram on December 2. The snapshot featured the “Material Girl” singer’s butt fully visible as she rocked fishnet stockings and heels while laying under a bed. 50 posted the racy image, which can be seen HERE, on his own Instagram Story to make fun of Madonna. He wrote, “Yo this is the funnest s**t! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up LMFAO.”

Understandably,  Madonna didn’t take kindly to 50’s harsh words. The 7-time Grammy winner shared an old photo of she and 50 on her own IG Story, and in her caption she called out the rapper. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you decided to talk smack about me!” she said. “I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.”

Madonna’s loyal fans rallied around the superstar singer. So much so, that 50 ended up issuing a public apology to the mother-of-six on Twitter. “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03,” 50 wrote, as can be seen HERE. “ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

This isn’t the first time that 50 has beefed with other celebs on social media. Most recently, he fought with Lil Kim after he compared the fellow rapper to a leprechaun. Before that, he had memorable feuds with Lala KentNick Cannon, and Wendy Williams, just to name a few.