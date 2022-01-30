See Comment

Nelly Shades Madonna’s Sexy Car Photos: ‘Cover Up’

madonna
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna at Wembley Stadium Madonna in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 18 Aug 1987
Madonna Madonna Performing on the 'Blonde Ambition' Tour, Tokyo, Japan - Apr 1990
MADONNA WITH A DANCER MADONNA PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY STADIUM DURING HER ' BLONDE AMBITION ' TOUR, LONDON, BRITAIN - 1990 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Madonna left little to the imagination in a recent car photoshoot wearing lace panties and fishnets, but Nelly thinks that some things “should just be covered up.”

Nelly47, shaded Madonna, 63, and her sexy car photoshoot. While many fawned over the stunning pics of Madonna in her scandalous outfit, Nelly made it clear it’s not the content he’s looking for. On The Shade Room’s repost of her pics, Nelly let Instagram users know what he really thought. “Something’s should just be left covered up,” the rapper wrote in the comments along with a facepalm emoji.

Nelly's insta comment
Nelly shades Madonna’s sexy car photos. (@theshaderoom/Instagram)

While Nelly isn’t into the “Material Girl”‘s new pics, it seems that he’s in the minority. The singer posted a series of sexy snaps of her wearing nothing but a black corset, panties, fishnet tights and conductor’s hat. In the first pic, she posed on a couch but for the rest of the photoshoot, she took it outside and posed by a luxury car. “Car trouble,” she aptly captioned the post.

Madonna posed on the car from different angles showing off a different aspect of her body in each shot. The photo that likely captured most of her fans’ attention, including Nelly, was a photo where she lifted up her gold and black jacket which read “God save the queen,” and exposed her derriere in a pair of lace panties and fishnets. While the “Like A Virgin” singer hasn’t responded to the clap back yet, it likely won’t be pretty once she finds out about it.

Related Gallery

Nelly -- Photos Of The Rapper

Rapper Nelly performs at halftime during a week 15 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. New Orleans won 12-9. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
August 22, 2019: Nelly performs live at the Austin 360 Amphitheater, Circuit of The Americas. Austin, Texas. Mario Cantu/CSM.(Credit Image: © Mario Cantu/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly perform at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on May 26, 2017 in Central Park in New York City. Pictured: Nelly,Brian KelleyNellyTyler HubbardTyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia LineBrian Kelley of Florida Georgia LineRef: SPL1503345 260517 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Another famous artist, 50 Cent made a shady comment about one of Madonna’s booty pics back in December. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO,” he wrote in the comments. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna clapped back while posting a photo of her and the rapper.

She continued, “Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees.” The “In Da Club” rapper has since apologized and even though she called his apology “fake,” she forgave him.