Nelly Shades Madonna’s Sexy Car Photos: ‘Cover Up’

Madonna left little to the imagination in a recent car photoshoot wearing lace panties and fishnets, but Nelly thinks that some things “should just be covered up.”

Nelly, 47, shaded Madonna, 63, and her sexy car photoshoot. While many fawned over the stunning pics of Madonna in her scandalous outfit, Nelly made it clear it’s not the content he’s looking for. On The Shade Room’s repost of her pics, Nelly let Instagram users know what he really thought. “Something’s should just be left covered up,” the rapper wrote in the comments along with a facepalm emoji.

While Nelly isn’t into the “Material Girl”‘s new pics, it seems that he’s in the minority. The singer posted a series of sexy snaps of her wearing nothing but a black corset, panties, fishnet tights and conductor’s hat. In the first pic, she posed on a couch but for the rest of the photoshoot, she took it outside and posed by a luxury car. “Car trouble,” she aptly captioned the post.

Madonna posed on the car from different angles showing off a different aspect of her body in each shot. The photo that likely captured most of her fans’ attention, including Nelly, was a photo where she lifted up her gold and black jacket which read “God save the queen,” and exposed her derriere in a pair of lace panties and fishnets. While the “Like A Virgin” singer hasn’t responded to the clap back yet, it likely won’t be pretty once she finds out about it.

Another famous artist, 50 Cent made a shady comment about one of Madonna’s booty pics back in December. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO,” he wrote in the comments. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna clapped back while posting a photo of her and the rapper.