‘Darcey & Stacey’ Sneak Peek: Darcey Admits Georgi Reminds Her Of Her Ex-Husband

Darcey opens up to her cousin in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Darcey & Stacey’ preview and reveals that Georgi is beginning to show signs that he lacks motivation and drive like her ex-husband.

Darcey, Stacey, and their cousin, Shannon, have a day at the beach to talk about anything and everything. Shannon brings up Georgi spending time with Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen. “It’s kind of what I’ve been waiting to see,” Darcey says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 7 episode of Darcey & Stacey.

All she’s wanted is for Georgi to bond with the girls and for them to “feel comfortable” around him. “We’ve had a rocky road, rocky relationship, and I thought it was completely done, but we’re working things out,” Darcy admits.

Shannon points out that she actually sees similarities between Georgi and Darcey’s ex-husband. Both are Eastern European, have long hair, etc. “I was married for 8 years with my ex-husband, Aniko and Aspen’s father,” Darcey reveals. “We dated for two years before. I got married in New York City. It was a beautiful wedding. It was a fairytale.”

However, Darcey soon began noticing that her ex-husband lacked the motivation to get ahead financially and just in life. He had no drive when it came to his goals. “Georgi has a lot of these qualities, too,” Darcey admits. Darcey agrees with Shannon that this brings up “old wounds” and triggers her because of what she’s had to go through in the past.

“I admire Darcey so much that she’s still willing to give Georgi another chance,” Shannon says. “There’s a very special person that is willing to give second chances.”

Bonding with Darcey’s daughters has been a big concern for Darcey’s father. “He needs to understand that the relationship is not just Darcey, it’s Darcey and her daughters,” Mike said in a previous episode. “If Georgi doesn’t make an effort to bond with Aspen and Aniko I think the future that he has with Darcey is not as bright.” Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.