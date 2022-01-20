‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Darcey’s Dad Worries That Darcey & Georgi Won’t Last

Darcey’s dad is uncertain about Darcey and Georgi’s future and urges Georgi to ‘bond’ with Darcey’s kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Darcey & Stacey.’

Georgi and Darcey’s dad, Mike, have an important conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 24 episode of Darcey & Stacey. Georgi tells Mike that he and Darcey have had “a lot of ups and downs” lately, but they’ve been going to couples counseling to try and save their relationship. The counseling has helped their relationship tremendously.

Georgi admits that it’s been “hard to communicate” with Darcey at times. Mike tells Georgi that it’s good that he’s taking the steps to fix things with Darcey. Mike says that both Georgi and Darcey have to put an equal effort into their relationship. If not, it’s ultimately doomed.

While he thinks it’s a good thing they’ve been going to counseling, Mike still has doubts that their relationship will last. “However, I worry that the relationship that Darcey’s hoping for with Georgi may not materialize,” he says.

Mike tells Georgi that this would be a good time to bond with Darcey’s daughters. “He needs to understand that the relationship is not just Darcey, it’s Darcey and her daughters,” Mike says. He adds, “If Georgi doesn’t make an effort to bond with Aspen and Aniko I think the future that he has with Darcey is not as bright.”

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship has been quite the roller coaster. The pair met online and came face-to-face for the first time during the Super Bowl in Miami.

The couple got engaged in 2020, but Darcey called things off with Georgi at the end of season 2 when she was in Turkey with her sister.

Their relationship had been on the rocks ever since Darcey learned that Georgi was still technically married. Georgi and his ex-wife became officially divorced during season 2 of the TLC series. Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.