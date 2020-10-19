At Home With Darcey & Stacey: See Inside ‘The 90 Fiancé’ Twins’ Couture Closet

Darcey and Stacey Silva are giving HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE tour inside their closet to show off their most iconic looks from their hit TLC shows!

90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva, 46, are known for their iconic sense of style. But in this unprecedented time amid the pandemic, everybody is doing their part to help flatten the curve by staying at home. Given that the twins’ hit TLC spinoff Darcey & Stacey finale aired on Oct. 18, it may be a while before fans get a glimpse of the blonde beauties publicly sporting their couture ensembles. Luckily, the sisters gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE tour of their closet and showed off some of their most memorable looks from the popular reality franchise.

“This is basically our little clubhouse, it’s extra closet space and extra space where us, the family and the kids can go. Since quarantine, we haven’t been able to really do any red carpet looks,” Darcey explained. “But we still like our heels though,” Stacey confessed as the ladies showed off several pairs of pricey stilettos. “Our Philipp Plein, nice Swarovski shoes,” Darcey said of the designer’s Decollete pointed pumps which retail for $1890.

Darcey put a question to rest that had been on the minds of fans after a Sept. 27 episode of Darcey & Stacey aired when reuniting with now-fiancé Georgi Rusev, 32, who moved in to co-quarantine with her. Darcey explained why she wore a long, white dress that many compared to a bridal gown, according to the star. “This outfit everybody’s always asking me about. ‘Darcey, why were you trying to look like you’re getting married to Georgi?’ No, I was trying to look like a Bulgarian goddess! And I loved wearing it the first time seeing him,” she said.

Next, Stacey showed off some of her most prized possessions. “By the way this is the infamous fur coat when I picked up Florian [Sukaj] from the airport,” she said while modeling the full-length white garb that she wore while greeting the 29-year-old after he landed in the US from Albania. Fans saw the couple secretly tie the knot on Darcey & Stacey so they could make sure they married before Florian’s K-1 visa expired. They decided not to tell Stacey’s family in order to avoid negative comments.

Stacey showed off a stunning jeweled wedding crown that she originally planned to wear in her Italian dream wedding to Florian. “This was the crown that I was going to wear,” she said. Darcey had also picked out an outfit for her sister’s big day. Stacey and Florian were engaged for five years, so their families had time to plan ahead for the occasion. Darcey held up a cream-colored, knee length number for the camera. “This little tunic right here I was going to wear, like a cute little beachy dress when Stacey was going to have her beach wedding but hopefully one day soon. It was a little bridal shower outfit. I didn’t wear it yet, but I’m going to save it for something good,” she said.

Stacey and Florian say "I do" and Darcey decides to quarantine with Georgi… 💕 See it all on the latest episode of #DarceyAndStacey! https://t.co/4l48MxtDjI — TLC Network (@TLC) September 28, 2020

Stacey’s crown was crafted by Novias Wedding Dress shop in Albania which was the same designer who created her chic tulle gown. However, the couple purchased a whopping 200 candles to create the candlelit arrangement of their wedding date and viewers couldn’t help but notice the fire hazard. “Gonna be lit when stacey’s dress catches fire from the candles,” one fan tweeted. While showing off the multi-layered gown, Darcey lovingly teased, “Thank God it didn’t blow up with the candles.”