‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva Shows Off Weight Loss In Teeny Bikini After Being Fat-Shamed By Ex

Darcey Silva admitted she’s ‘lovin” herself in the caption for a new eye-catching and confident Instagram selfie that revealed her fit figure in a black bikini.

Darcey Silva, 45, proved she’s looking better than ever in her latest Instagram pic! The 90 Day Fiance star shared a snapshot she took herself from a top angle on July 6 and in it, she’s confidently posing while showing off her toned abs in a tiny black bikini. She also had her long blonde locks swept to one side and was wearing what appeared to be diamond earrings and a necklace in the pic.

“Keeping up with me myself and I! ❤️Lovin’ me it’s all about feeling confident, strong, unstoppable, badass and beautiful in your own skin! ❤️

#darceysilva #fitness #bossbabe #love #motivation #hof11 #swimwear #fashion,” she captioned the photo.

Darcey’s followers seemed to love her new pic and took to the comments section to express their support. “Darcy I have watched you rhrew [sic] the beginning of all this and you look amazing,” one follower wrote while another said, “I’m so inspired.” “I’m so happy for you Darce,” a third sweetly commented.

Darcey’s latest impressive photo comes three months after her ex Tom Brooks, 40, made headlines for asking her if she put on weight on an episode of 90 Day Fiance. The shocking comment happened when the former couple, who have been on the TLC series for two seasons, met at a cafe in New York City to discuss the future of their relationship. Things quickly went downhill during the outing after Darcey confronted Tom about seeing him with another woman in a photo her friend showed her. After he explained that he moved on because he felt she was still stuck on her ex Jesse Meester, 27, he offered to be friends but she refused.

“Did you put weight on?” he then proceeded to ask before she angrily got up and left. “Enjoy your life,” she said. “I will now that you’re not in it,” he replied.

After the weight question received a lot of criticism from fans online, Tom took to his Instagram to issue two apologies with the first claiming she also body shamed him in the past. The second seemed more sincere but it also mentioned how he feels the network edited the question “out of context.”

“I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. We all make mistakes, we all have said things that we wish we could take back, unfortunately we can’t,” the second apology read. “I acknowledge what I did was very inappropriate! I truly am sorry for what I said and take full responsibility for it. The edit is out of context but still if I hadn’t of said it couldn’t have been used .#apologise.”