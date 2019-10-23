’90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Silva & Tom Brooks May Split After She Suspects Him Of Cheating

Tom was seen hanging out with another woman — who happens to look a lot like Darcey — at Versace’s Spring/Summer show in September.

Things are looking rocky between 90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey Silva, 45, and Tom Brooks. “Darcey and Tom are still together after filming 90 Day Fiancé, however they don’t know where the relationship is going to go. It’s in a very rocky place,” a source close source to the couple spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They most likely will break up which is why producers have rushed production of next season featuring their relationship. They have already started filming.”

Darcey and Tom met after she ended things with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester, 26, from the Netherlands, which was how Darcy ended up on 90 Day Fiancé to begin with: the TLC series follows Americans who are marrying foreign citizens holding the “fiancé” visa — otherwise known as a K1. The visa states that the couples have to marry within 90 days of entry to the United States. Though Darcey and Jesse — who is nearly two decades her junior — didn’t work out, the series has continued to follow her love life, including, of course, Tom.

“Darcey suspects that Tom has been cheating on her this entire season and it’s still an issue in their relationship.She think’s he’s has had multiple girlfriends on the side the entire time. Countless girls message her on instagram telling her that Tom is cheating with them,” the insider continues. “Tom brushes off everything and Darcey wants to believe him but she’s having a hard time making things work. She wants him to work on himself and figure things out & to communicate better.” The couple originally met on Facebook years ago, but didn’t start dating until after she ended things with Jesse. Darcey has previously said that Tom helped her get over the heartbreak — but the couple seems to be struggling amidst reports that he’s cheating.

“The show never gave a reason why there was so much tension when Darcey made Tom go to Albania instead of Tom’s idea to surprise her at the Cannery Islands. The real reason for the destination change was because Darcey had just found out about the other women and was upset,” the source explained. “This also explains why there was more tension than normal with everyone. Normally, Darcey and her [twin] sister get along but that episode they were at it with each other. Production made it look like [her sister] Stacey was mad at Darcey but didn’t give much insight why. It’s really because she wants Darcey to be treated better.”

Beyond the rumors of Tom stepping out with other women — including the one he was spotted hanging out with at the Versace fashion show last month — there are suspicions about Tom’s background. “Everyone around Darcey thinks Tom is a fraud. They think he wants to appear as this rich, jet setting man but he’s really not like that at all. You can google him and nothing will come up, even his Instagram followers are fake,” the source continued — also adding that many around Darcey think Tom is out “for fame.”

“Darcey on the other hand really loves him and wants to make it work. She wears her heart on her sleeve and what you see is what you get, she really wants to get past this but at this point they don’t know where their relationship will go,” they concluded.