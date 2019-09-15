’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Benjamin Is Uncertain Of His Future With Akinyi

Benjamin is trying to deal with the aftermath of Akinyi’s family drama in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ and admits he doesn’t know where he stands with Akinyi.

“At times in life when I’m facing challenges, I like to turn to the bible and I like to sing a little bit,” Benjamin, 33, reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Sept. 15 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Benjamin is feeling extremely confused at the moment. “I’m still not certain what happened with Akinyi while we were at her parents’ house. After her dad never showed up, Akinyi’s brother said something that offended her. Akinyi was in tears. She refused to speak on it and still hasn’t told me what it was that he said.”

Benjamin texts Akinyi, 25, and says he wants to meet and talk about what happened last night. She doesn’t immediately respond to his texts. “Right now, I’m not sure of where our relationship stands,” Benjamin admits. “I haven’t heard from her throughout the night.” Akinyi continues to not answer Benjamin, which only makes him more worried about her.

“I’m feeling very alone and I miss my son,” Benjamin says. “It’s good for me to remember that in my decisions I have to keep him as a top priority.” Akinyi finally texts Benjamin back and wants to meet with him. She asks him to come downstairs because she doesn’t want to see Fidel.

Benjamin is a divorced father of a five-year-old. After not having much luck meeting women where he lives, he found Akinyi. He’s now packed his bags and traveled all the way to Kenya to ask for Akinyi’s hand in marriage. As we’ve seen, it hasn’t been easy for Benjamin whatsoever. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.