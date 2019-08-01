The hit spinoff ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ is back. Season 3 is right around the corner and the new couples (and one familiar one) have finally been revealed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 will premiere Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC. The new season of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff will follow 7 Americans who have fallen in love online. They will be traveling overseas in hopes of a marriage proposal with someone they’ve never met in person. The couples will have to get to know each other over the course of the season, with the ultimate goal of moving to America and being together. These couples will be tested, that’s for sure. And some of them may not end up together in the end.

Avery, 19 (Columbus, OH) and Omar, 24 (Syria): At 18 years old, Avery decided to leave the Christian faith that she was born into and become a follower of Islam, much to the displeasure of her family and friends. Shortly after joining a Muslim dating site, she met Omar. Even though Omar lives in war-torn Syria, they fell in love online and got engaged. Now traveling to meet him for the first time in nearby Lebanon, Avery must decide if a lifetime with Omar is worth the risk of being in an unstable, battle-scarred country.

Caesar, 46 (Jacksonville, NC) and Maria, 28 (Ukraine): A hard-working nail technician, Caesar has spent over $40,000 to financially support Maria, the beautiful woman he met online, for the past five years. Now, Caesar is planning to travel to Ukraine to meet her, but Caesar’s coworkers are afraid she’s been scamming him this whole time. Once he meets her in person, Caesar plans on getting down on one knee and proposing to the woman of his dreams, but is Maria everything she says she is?

Benjamin, 33 (Phoenix, AZ) and Akinyi, 25 (Kenya): As a divorced father with a five-year-old, Benjamin wasn’t having much luck with meeting women from his hometown, so he broadened his search and found Akinyi. Benjamin now has his bags packed for his first-ever international trip to meet her in Kenya and ask her parents for her hand in marriage. It won’t be easy, however, as Benjamin is not only the first boyfriend Akinyi has ever introduced her family, but also, as far as they can remember, the first white man to visit their village.

Rebecca, 47 (Canton, GA) and Zied, 26 (Tunisia): Rebecca has three kids and three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to America on a spouse visa, but she’s ready to try again. She met Zied online and fell in love, despite the concerns of her friends and family that she’s making the same mistakes over again. To discover if their love will last, Rebecca has planned a trip to Tunisia, and her goal is to leave with a ring and a new foreign fiancé.

Timothy, 38 (Charlotte, NC) and Jeniffer, 25 (Colombia): After coming across Jeniffer’s online profile, Timothy was instantly smitten. Now, he’s traveling to Colombia to meet her in person for the first time and plans to propose. But with Jeniffer being a total knockout, he’s worried she won’t fall head over heels when they finally meet. Plus, Tim’s close relationship with his ex-fiancé, Veronica, as well as the pressure of proving himself to be a capable step-father to Jeniffer’s 18-month-old daughter may be hurdles that neither of them is fully prepared for.

Angela, 53 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 29 (Nigeria): Returning from the second season of Before the 90 Days, fans will catch up with this couple and all their heated drama. When Angela traveled to Nigeria last season for Michael, they each had very different expectations. With six grandkids and little patience, Angela is returning to Nigeria to deliver the ultimatum that Michael change his ways or risk not coming to the U.S. to be with her. But if the past is any indication, things may not work out so easily.

Darcey, 44 (Middletown, CT) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom): Darcey is back on Before the 90 Days, but this time, she’s got a new man. British businessman Tom is Darcey’s ‘James Bond,’ and he’s just the positive energy she’s been searching for. Although they met online four years ago, pre-Jesse, they never exclusively dated and never met in person. Now, Darcey is finally ready to travel to the U.K. and hopefully start a relationship that will last a lifetime.