’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Preview: Jihoon Is ‘Stressed’ About Deavan Coming To Korea

Jihoon is not prepared at all for Deavan to arrival in South Korea with their baby, Taeyang. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,’ he’s scrambling to get everything together.

Jihoon is so happy that Deavan and baby Taeyang are coming to South Korea, but he’s not ready for them at all. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that features Jihoon trying to get everything together at the last minute. “I’m so happy, but I’m a little nervous.” That’s because Deavan made it clear that she wanted a house and for Jihoon to have a steady job.

“Deavan will be disappoint,” Jihoon says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I’m not prepare anything. We’ll be living in my parents’ house. I’m dad, but I fail.” Jihoon starts to really get stressed out when he realizes he doesn’t have a car seat ready for Taeyang.

Jihoon’s mom says that he can just carry Taeyang home until the car seat arrives. “Deavan is going to say something to me about it,” Jihoon says. He knows that he has to have a car seat, so he plans on buying one before he goes to pick up Deavan at the airport.

“I’m very, very stressed,” Jihoon admits. “From baby store to airport in 40 minute, so I worry about I will be too late to airport.”

Jihoon and Deavan welcomed their adorable son in April 2019. Deavan has a daughter named Drascilla from a previous relationship. The couple met on a dating app. When Jihoon flew to Utah to meet Deavan in person, they wound up getting pregnant the first night they met. Deavan’s arrival in South Korea will bring a whole new set of challenges for the couple. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC