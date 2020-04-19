’90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Admits She’s ‘Proud’ Of How She Handled Her Nasty Breakup With Tom

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks’ breakup on ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ was brutal. HL spoke with Darcey about ‘walking away’ from Tom for good, his hurtful weight comment, and her future with love.

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks’ relationship has come to an end, and their breakup wasn’t a smooth one. The two came face-to-face for an intense argument in the April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Darcey and Tom didn’t hold back, but Tom took things too far when he asked Darcey if she had “put weight on” recently. After that, Darcey got up and walked away. “Enjoy your life,” she said to him as she left. He replied, “I will now that you’re not in it.” After the episode aired, Tom released a statement on Instagram. He apologized for his “inappropriate” comment about Darcey and said he takes “full responsibility for it.”

HollywoodLife spoke with Darcey EXCLUSIVELY after the breakup episode aired. She admitted that she felt “really empowered” watching the breakup back and “felt good walking away.” She revealed that she has seen Tom’s apology but won’t be responding to it on social media. Darcey also teased a “big surprise” regarding what’s ahead for her on the show and the new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

How did you feel watching that breakup?

Darcey Silva: I was tuned in, that’s for sure. I was experiencing it along with everybody else. I was in the moment, and you get a little bit of some flashbacks of how emotional you’re feeling at the moment. I remember that. I’m very honest and I did not want to lose my words. I felt really empowered, and I wasn’t going to get shot down. I was proud of myself seeing it back a second time like that from a different perspective. I really felt for myself. I’m glad that I spoke my mind.

Do you think you got what you needed out of that final conversation?

Darcey Silva: I felt good walking away. I needed to do that for myself. I didn’t want it to get overly heated or anything. I just felt in the moment he wasn’t being authentic, and he was kind of just throwing stuff out there. I was just like, this is not who I am. You don’t need to tell me who I am as a person. You should know better than that. I just felt like he was trying to cover up how he was treating me for a while. I just didn’t appreciate that. I wasn’t going to take that and that attitude. I have a voice just like he did. I’ve always been there for him. I’ve done a lot of things for Tom throughout our relationship. He was there for me, especially after the Jesse thing, so for him to say that was kind of a low blow. Not only that, but the other comments he said, I was just not having it.

Tom did make an inappropriate comment about your weight and has since apologized. Do you accept his apology?

Darcey Silva: I have seen it, but I haven’t responded on social media because I try not to steal anyone’s fire. I feel like right now in this moment after seeing it back and everything, I’ve made peace with myself and I’ll just say that. For myself, that’s all that matters. I kind of felt it was just a jab back because we both were kind of like not really caring with each other about what we were trying to say, so I think it was a power trip in a sense. I took offense to it, and I don’t think anybody should ever body shame. It was nice that he apologized like that, it’s just nice when it’s personal to you, but I will keep that for myself.

Do you have any regrets about how the relationship came to an end?

Darcey Silva: Everything happens for a reason. I’m a very giving person by nature. I’ve always been that way and I have a big heart. I deserve love like everybody else. I know a lot of it is timing, compatibility, and communication. At that moment in time, a lot of that was lacking on both of our parts. I feel like I gave as much as I could throughout the whole relationship, and it wasn’t like I was begging for it or desperate for it. I felt like Tom wanted to kind of string me along and just wanted me to feel like when he’s ready, then we can be together. But it’s not just on your timeline. That’s not okay. You can’t string me along while you’re gallivanting around the world trying to meet and greet with whoever. If you say you care for somebody, you don’t treat them that way.

You’ve experienced some very intense relationships with Tom and Jesse. How do you feel about love today?

Darcey Silva: I’ll always have an open heart with love, and when the time is right, I will stand strong for and believe in it. We all go through ups and downs in relationships so I’m not going to judge myself in either relationship. I know I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned what I don’t want, and I’ve also learned how to love myself first and my kids and hold my power and respect for me at a higher standard and everything. I just know that in relationships from now on I will just make sure I say what I want out of the relationship. I’m not going to be desperate. I never really was. I think it comes across that way sometimes. I don’t need to stay in something that I feel uncomfortable with. I really felt like at the time he was just traveling a lot and not communicating well. I was doing the guessing game and I didn’t want to do that anymore. Because if you say you want to give it another go, don’t make me wait. I don’t want to waste your time or my time. Let’s figure this out. I just wasn’t getting that answer. It was just going around in circles. I just needed to know. And then when all that happened, I was like, “Oh, no wonder why.” It all kind of built up for a while.

What can you tease about your journey with love on the show?

Darcey Silva: I’ll say for sure that I’ve definitely grown a lot for myself. I’ve learned to love myself more and not take crap. I’m standing my ground, I’m being empowered, I’m staying strong. It’s about family, first and foremost. In a relationship, if you really love that person, there are ways to figure it out. To tease something, I’ll just say you’ll have to have a nice big surprise coming.

There is a new spinoff coming up. What can fans expect from it?

Darcey Silva: I’m so excited to be able to be a part of this groundbreaking new spinoff. It’s really exciting because it’s what everybody’s dealing with at the same time in real-time. It’s going to take a look inside all of our worlds and show a perspective of how we’re all dealing with the virus and the pandemic. You’ll see a lot of us finding new ways of coping with not really being outside the house. I feel very honored to be a part of this.