Stacey Silva Reveals Why She Didn’t Tell Darcey About Her Secret Meeting With Tom: She’s ‘Moved On’

Stacey Silva sat down with Darcey’s ex Tom Brooks during the ‘Darcey & Silva’ premiere. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Stacey about why she didn’t tell her twin sister about this right away.

Darcey Silva’s ex Tom Brooks made a surprise appearance during the premiere of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey. He sat down with Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, to try and apologize to Darcey one last time. Stacey didn’t tell Darcey about the meeting, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the sisters about Tom’s latest attempt to make amends. Stacey revealed why she didn’t tell Darcey right away about the meeting.

“Honestly, I just felt like I really didn’t want to bring up a can of worms,” Stacey told HollywoodLife. “I know she had moved on and been at peace with starting her new life and feeling beautiful and empowered and strong. I felt like I wanted to do my sisterly duty and just face-to-face say, ‘Hey, listen. Stop. Let her move on in peace.’ I felt like I was doing something good. You’ll see how it pans out.”

In the premiere, Stacey admitted she felt “guilty” about not telling Darcey about meeting with Tom. When she sat down with Tom, he apologized again for how he treated Darcey. During their nasty breakup, Tom fat-shamed Darcey and told her that she looked like she had “put weight on.” Tom admitted to Stacey that he had “acted like a child.”

Darcey watched the premiere, so she saw Tom’s latest apology. She told HollywoodLife that she wasn’t convinced he was being entirely genuine. “Honestly, Tom has a certain style, and he had other people try to reach out as well,” Darcey said. “He’s been blocked and still blocked to this day. I think it was just his last kind of attempt to have his last word. He always wants the last word, and I just didn’t feel like I needed to hear that. I moved on for myself wholeheartedly and really just didn’t want to open that box again. I understand she had great intentions, but I think his intentions were a little for himself.”

Darcey stressed that she has completely moved on from Tom and her other ex Jesse Meester, the man she dated before Tom. “The past in the past,” she continued. “I’ve completely moved on and in a happy place, in a really strong, empowered place, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Darcey & Stacey is also exploring Stacey’s love life and her 5-year engagement to Florian Sukaj. Darcey made it no secret in the premiere that she is skeptical of Florian’s intentions, especially after photos of him with another woman surfaced. Stacey revealed how she feels about her sister’s doubts about her fiance.

“Sisters always have each other’s backs at the end of the day,” Stacey said. “That’s how Darcey and I are no matter what. She has a big heart, I have a big heart, and we just embrace each other and help each other when times are tough.” At the end of the first episode, Stacey was preparing to welcome Florian in America. She admitted she “never had any hesitation or doubt” about this next step. “We were always a strong couple. You’ll see how it unfolds. I’ll always be true to myself,” she told HollywoodLife. Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.