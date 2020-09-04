‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Darcey Gushes Over ‘Romantic’ Georgi — My Exes Were ‘Not Like This’

Darcey Silva tears up as she goes to see Georgi in New York City in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Darcey & Stacey.’ She admits that Georgi is nothing like her exes.

Darcey Silva is so excited to meet up with her new beau Georgi Rusev in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 6 episode of TLC’s Darcey & Stacey. As she rides to the spot they’re supposed to meet at, Darcey gets emotional talking about Georgi. “Georgi is romantic, and my exes were not like this,” Darcey admits. “I always felt like I had to go to them, and I don’t want to be the type of woman that feels like she’s chasing a man. This time around, I feel like he’s coming to me.”

She arrives at her destination. She’s ready to see Georgi again. “Let’s do this,” Darcey says as she gets out of the car. She walks to Washington Square Park in New York City. “This is where he said to meet,” she tells the producer.

Darcey begins to look around for Georgi, but she doesn’t see him yet. After another scan, she spots him with flowers in his hand. She looks so excited as she runs to him. This will not be the first time Darcey and Georgi have met, but this latest meet-up means a lot to Darcey after all she’s been through.

After nasty breakups with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester, Darcey has been open about the fact that she’s ready for a “new chapter.” She thinks Georgi is going to play a big role in this next phase of her life.

However, their relationship will face some major obstacles. In the trailer for Darcey & Stacey, Darcey begins to question Georgi’s intentions. When he refuses to talk about his past, that sends a red flag to Darcey. During a dinner, Stacey tells her twin sister that she doesn’t feel like she knows enough about Georgi. The possibility of a secret baby comes up and Darcey asks Georgi point-blank, “Do you f**king having a baby?” New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.