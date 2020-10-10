‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Darcey Avoids Telling Her Friends Georgi Is Still Married

Darcey introduces Georgi to two of her best friends in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Darcey & Stacey,’ but she doesn’t reveal to them that he’s still married to another woman.

Darcey Silva is continuing to take the next steps with new boyfriend Georgi Rusev. She is introducing him to her friends in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 11 episode of Darcey & Stacey. “Georgi finally gets to meet my family, but he’s gotta pass the friends test first,” she says in the preview.

Darcey and Georgi go to meet Darcey’s pals Debbie and Reina at a restaurant. “I’m actually finally happy for them to meet someone that’s more my match,” the 90 Day Fiance alum admits. “But they don’t know that Georgi’s still married.”

Right away, Debbie and Reina are pretty impressed with Georgi. Reina says that Georgi has the “look that Darcey like always wanted but settled for less.” When Georgi goes to grab some oysters for the table, Reina tells Darcey that Georgie “looks more like your type.”

After the dinner, Debbie and Reina talk to the producers. “He really seems like he’s into Darcey, which I like,” Debbie says. However, Reina’s not entirely sold. “I mean, he’s a great guy, but there’s something mysterious,” she says.

While Darcey and Georgi have been in quarantine together, she learned that he’s still married. He’s currently separated and going through a divorce, but it’s still been a major shock for Darcey and something she never expected to hear from him. Georgi later admitted in front of Darcey that he’s been married for “almost three years.”

Darcey hasn’t had it easy when it comes to love. She’s experienced messy breakups with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Darcey back in Aug. 2020, she was excited about the future. “I’ve completely moved on and in a happy place, in a really strong, empowered place, and I look forward to what the future holds,” Darcey said. Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.