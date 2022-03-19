Madonna Rocks Leather Corset As She Guzzles Wine To Promote Her ‘Frozen’ Remix Video: Watch

Madonna took to Instagram to share a gorgeous video of herself flaunting her fit figure and having fun doing multiple takes of introductions to her new ‘Frozen’ remix.

Madonna, 63, is looking incredible in her new lighthearted social media video! The singer stood in a black leather corset with black long sleeves, black short shorts, and black gloves as her long blonde hair was down and she tried introducing the new remix of her song “Frozen” multiple times in the Instagram clip, which was shared on March 18. “Hi, this is Merdonna,” she jokingly said at the beginning before going into other funny comments.

At one point, the talented star, who also wore epic makeup with her look, held a glass of wine and guzzled down what was left in it before asking the person behind the camera, who initially advised her to “take one more sip,” “Was that big enough?”

“Hi, I’m drunk,” she then said before doing little dance moves and eventually clenching her fists while saying “fighters.” Noises in the background then prevented her from getting the take so she had to do it “one more time” even though she called the intro before that “good.”

“This is Mer-Donna……….🎥🎬🖤 #frozenremix,” Madonna captioned the eye-catching and lighthearted video.

Madonna’s latest video comes one day after she got attention for an outing in West Hollywood, CA on St. Patrick’s Day. She wore a leather jacket, black pants with braces and a choker as well as a lacy bra top, black gloves and a bedazzled cross necklace. She also rocked sunglasses and had her wavy hair down and added pointy black boots to her look.

Rocco, 21, whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, for a fun night at Harry’s Bar in London. The proud mom recently shared Rocco’s paintings in a During the outing. Madonna was spotted with an unidentified male companion and appeared to be relaxed and joyful. Before that, she was seen hanging out with her son, 21, whom she shares with ex, for a fun night at Harry’s Bar in London. The proud mom recently shared Rocco’s paintings in a series of pics on social media and added a loving caption to the post.

“Anyone who knows me, knows my passion for ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you! 🎨🎨🎨! He goes by the name—RHED! ♥️ Swipe past video to see some goodies!!” the caption read.