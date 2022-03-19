Madonna Rocks Leather Corset As She Guzzles Wine To Promote Her ‘Frozen’ Remix Video: Watch
Madonna took to Instagram to share a gorgeous video of herself flaunting her fit figure and having fun doing multiple takes of introductions to her new ‘Frozen’ remix.
Madonna, 63, is looking incredible in her new lighthearted social media video! The singer stood in a black leather corset with black long sleeves, black short shorts, and black gloves as her long blonde hair was down and she tried introducing the new remix of her song “Frozen” multiple times in the Instagram clip, which was shared on March 18. “Hi, this is Merdonna,” she jokingly said at the beginning before going into other funny comments.
At one point, the talented star, who also wore epic makeup with her look, held a glass of wine and guzzled down what was left in it before asking the person behind the camera, who initially advised her to “take one more sip,” “Was that big enough?”
“Hi, I’m drunk,” she then said before doing little dance moves and eventually clenching her fists while saying “fighters.” Noises in the background then prevented her from getting the take so she had to do it “one more time” even though she called the intro before that “good.”