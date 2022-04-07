Madonna, 63, Rocks Bustier & Ripped Denim Jeans In Gorgeous New Photo

The pop icon looked oh-so-glam in a lacy bustier and ripped jeans. The look was from Burberry’s collab with streetwear brand Supreme.

The “Material Girl” is back and she’s not here to play! Madonna, 63, looked stylish as ever in a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2022. The Queen Of Pop put on a sultry display in a retro-inspired Burberry x Supreme look which featured baggy, ripped jeans, a plunging bustier, and a timeless pink jacket.

The “Blonde Ambition” beauty offered up a sassy pout as she knelt down to pose wearing a low-cut, white lace bustier which evoked her early “Like A Virgin” days. She continued the look with loose denim that featured tons of distressing, slipping her hands into her pockets to give up a sexy pose.

Madonna completed the look with a pink and black jacket, which gave off strong sockhop vibes. She turned around to show off the piece’s custom embroidery in another shot. All the while, a stack of diamond chains, and long, side-swept blonde curls completed the look along with radiant, glowing skin.

The superstar raved about the fashion collab in her caption, congratulating Burberry designer Ricardo Tisci on the capsule collection. “Thank you Riccardo @burberry,” she wrote, before adding a raincoat, umbrella, and water drop emojis to symbolize the stylish, contemporary collection.

The glam photos seemed to strike a different tone than a very viral social media post that Madonna shared on Monday. In the TikTok video the “Like A Virgin” songstress leaned into the camera to show off a very plump pout and oh-so-smooth skin while a remix of her 1999 song “Frozen” spun in the background. Leaving things up to interpretation, she said nothing in the clip and kept the post caption-free.

But that didn’t keep fans silent on the post. “This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie,” one fan wrote while Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey commented, “What’s going on here.”

Other fans recognized a resemblance between Madge and former 90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva. “Is this Darcey or Stacey?” one fan asked. Another echoed the sentiment, noting, “Madonna looking like A triplet of Darcey and Stacey in her latest TikTok.”