Harry Jowsey: 5 Things to Know About the Hunky Reality Star Competing on ‘DWTS’ Season 32

Harry is one of the celebrity contestants of DWTS season 32.

Harry is a reality star known for Too Hot to Handle.

Harry is from Australia.

Harry Jowsey is going to spice up Dancing with the Stars season 32. The Netflix reality star, 26, is one of the season 32 contestants, and he’s paired up with Rylee Arnold. Harry is Rylee’s first celebrity contestant.

Harry is going to have to see how he can apply his charm and flirting skills to DWTS. If you’re not familiar with Too Hot to Handle, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Harry as DWTS season 32 kicks off on September 26.

Harry Is an Australian Reality Star and Influencer

Harry is originally from Australia, where his family has a large farm. He currently resides in Los Angeles. Harry has appeared on relationship reality shows like New Zealand’s Heartbreak Island in 2018 and on Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle.

Harry Rose to Fame on Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot to Handle became an obsession among fans and even celebrities around the globe. Viewers quickly latched onto Harry’s charm, sexy accent, odd phrases, and those chiseled abs. Harry found love with one of the show’s cast members, Francesca Farago.

Harry and Francesca left the show in a romantic relationship, but they broke up just 8 months later. However, the couple reconciled in May 2020. Harry proposed to Francesca during the Too Hot to Handle reunion show. Their reconciliation didn’t last long, and they split for good in June 2020. Francesca later revealed in a Q&A that she and Harry had “zero contact” with one another.

Harry Has Been Linked to a Number of Celebs

While his relationship with Francesca didn’t work out, Harry hasn’t wasted any time getting back out on the dating scene. He notably hooked up with Too Hot to Handle co-star Madison Wyborny after his first breakup with Francesca. Harry dated Too Hot To Handle alum Georgia Hassarati for a year. He accused Georgia of cheating during his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said he’ll be ready for “kids, marriage, and a nice house” soon.

He has also been spotted out with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, YouTube star Tana Mongeau, and Larsa Pippen. He went on a dinner date with the RHOM star, 49, who is 20 years his senior, in October 2020.

Harry Recently Opened Up About His Mental Health Struggles

“I used to cut the top of my arm instead of the underneath. There is a scar there,” he told The Daily Telegraph. “I used to do the top of my arms because I didn’t want my parents to think that I was sad.” Despite his dark periods, Harry admitted that “there’s never been a moment where I’ve been like, I’m going to end it all now. There has always been light.”

Harry Has His Own Candle Line

He also owns the luxury candle line The Ritual. He also has a clothing brand. The name of his clothing brand is called Naughty Possums, a phrase Harry often used on Too Hot to Handle.