‘DWTS’ Recap: Latin Night Ends With a Jaw-Dropping Elimination

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars is spicing up the competition with Latin Night. The October 3 episode kicks off with Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong dancing an electric samba to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. Lele sets the bar high for Latin Night!

“The flair was there,” Derek Hough raves. Bruno Tonioli agrees that Lele is the “life and soul of the party,” but he makes a note for Lele to “polish” up her moves. Carrie Ann Inaba praises Brandon for his choreography and tells Lele, “You just set this place on fire!” Lele and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson turn up the heat with their salsa to “Aguanile” by Willie Colón and Héctor Levoe. “You worked very, very hard and got results,” Bruno raves. Carrie Ann tells Tyson he had quite the “dance glow-up” this week. “You owned that dance floor,” she adds. Tyson and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd are up next. Barry brings out the “Baz” with his cha cha to “Oye Como Va” by Tito Puente. He can definitely move those hits! Carrie Ann is a bit critical and admits that she didn’t think Barry’s top half and bottom were “in sync.” Derek points out that he noticed Barry’s shoes were “slipping a little bit,” but he says Barry is “such a pleasure to watch.” Barry and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 15 out of 30.

After a strong start, Adrian Peterson’s samba with Britt Stewart isn’t up to par this week. Derek tells Adrian that his footing “was still a little blocky,” and there’s “definitely some work to be done.” Bruno adds, “You’ve got it in you to get better.” Carrie Ann admits that there’s a “refinement” missing that Adrian needs to work on. Adrian and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 15 out of 30.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko take on a salsa to “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias. Bruno tells the Oscar winner that she delivers all the moves “tastefully,” but he wants to see her “turn on the spice.” Carrie Ann reveals that there’s a “consistent confidence” missing throughout Mira’s performance, and she wants Mira to stay confident from start to finish. “You have a natural ability, you just have to unleash it,” Derek says. Mira and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy step up their game with a fierce salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello. It’s the best dance of the night so far. “That was incredible. Salsa is your superpower,” Carrie Ann says. She even admits she saw a “flash of Rita Moreno” in Xochitl’s performance. Derek stands up and declares, “That was exceptional!” Bruno rips off his shirt and raves, “That was a power salsa.” Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 24 out of 30. The highest score of season 32 so far!

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov sizzle with their sexy samba to “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone. Derek admits he was “very impressed” with Ariana’s samba roll at the beginning of the performance. However, he points out that Ariana’s moves lack a “little bit of refinement.” Bruno adds that Ariana lost her balance at one point in the routine. Carrie Ann urges Ariana to finish her movement moving forward. Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 20 out of 30.

Mauricio Umansky has a major misstep with his salsa routine. He misses his mark with Emma Slater in the routine and never quite recovers. Bruno says Mauricio’s “intention was good,” but he lost his footing. “A setback sets you up for a comeback,” Derek tells Mauricio. Mauricio and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Derek = 4; Bruno = 4. Total Score = 12 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan has a total transformation in the second week. Her tango with Sasha Farber is terrific. “That was a woman empowered,” Carrie says, before adding that the routine was a “great comeback from last week.” Derek continues, “That was night and day from last week.” Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 19 out of 30.

Charity Lawson faces unforeseen troubles in the second week of DWTS. After Artem Chigvintsev tests positive for COVID-19, Charity dances a cha cha with Ezra Sosa. Derek praises Charity for stepping up in the wake of so many changes, and he tells her that he wants to see “more connection” with her partner moving forward. “You were working it like Naomi on the catwalk,” Bruno says. He also urges Charity to “relax a little bit more.” Charity and Ezra‘s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold spice up the ballroom with their salsa to “Arranca” by Becky G featuring Omega. Bruno commends Harry for actually putting in the effort this week. However, he points out that Harry’s “hips are still frozen.” Derek notes that Harry and Rylee incorporated some “very difficult lifts” into the routine. Harry and Rylee‘s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 15 out of 30.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten tackle a cha cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul. Derek points out a “timing issue,” but he does believe Jamie Lynn’s made a “big improvement from last week.” Bruno loves that Jamie Lynn’s come out of her shell a bit, and he wants to see more of it. Jamie Lynn and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 16 out of 30.

The final performance of the night is Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach’s super sensual rumba. “That was a beautiful rumba,” Derek says. “You nailed it.” Bruno is obsessed with this performance. Carrie Ann points out a “tiny” misstep, but the performance was still “exceptional.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 24 out of 30.

Jamie Lynn and Alan are in the bottom two, along with Adrian and Britt. The couple eliminated is… Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten!