Mauricio Umansky Clarifies He and Kyle Richards Are ‘Separated’ but ‘Not Talking About Divorce’

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Mauricio Umansky is clarifying his previous statement about the status of his and Kyle Richard’s marriage.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio, 53, explained to TMZ on Friday, September 29. “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

The Buying Beverly Hills star noted that he wanted to “clear things up” because he had woken up to “a bunch of text messages from all of the speculation and interpretations about something that I said on a podcast,” with Kyle, 54, “asking me what I said” as well.

“It’s very hard when everybody interprets everything you said,” Mauricio continued. “When I answered the question on that podcast about where we stand, the question was did Kyle and I plant the story to create ratings in order to create all kinds of different things. And the answer was we did not plant the story.”

Mauricio recalled that when the news of his and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s separation broke in July, they “were not separated” at the time but “were dealing with [their] own issues internally.”

As for the rampant speculation about Kyle’s relationship with her friend Morgan Wade, Mauricio insisted to the outlet, “There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together, they’re doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship.”

One day prior, the Dancing With the Stars contestant appeared in an episode of the “Red Mic” podcast and he opened up about his and Kyle’s split. His comments spurred confusion among fans and his inner circle alike because he noted that they were “not separated.”

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” Mauricio said on Thursday, September 28. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. … You know, it’s been an amazing 26 years, and it’s been a difficult one year. Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years.”

Kyle, for her part, has not publicly responded to Mauricio’s comments. However, the Halloween actress was spotted in the crowd during his DWTS debut on Tuesday, September 26.