Mauricio Umansky Shares Update on Marriage to Kyle Richards Amid Divorce Rumors

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Following divorce rumors in July, Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky, 53, cleared the air once more on their relationship status during the September 28 episode of The Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast. “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” the real estate mogul said in regard to their marital troubles becoming public two months ago.

Moments later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband clarified that they are still very much married. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated,” Mauricio said. “We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.” The 53-year-old went on to call 26 years of marriage to Kyle “amazing” while he also called one of those years “difficult.” As many know, the 54-year-old TV personality and her husband have been married since 1996 and share three daughters. Kyle is also a mother to Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, from her prior marriage.

Mauricio admitted to feeling “blessed” for having nearly three decades of happy times with Kyle before their relationship took a difficult turn. “You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years,” The Dealmaker author concluded. Just two months ago, several reports claimed that the brunette beauty and her husband had called it quits, only for them to deny divorce rumors on July 3 (see the statement here).

In the joint statement shared via their Instagram accounts, Kyle and Mauricio admitted to having challenges in their marriage this year. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement began. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The couple reassured their fans and loved ones that neither of them had done anything wrong. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they added. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” The famous duo shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.