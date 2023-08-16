Kyle Richards Rocks Bikini While Enjoying Italian Getaway With All 4 Of Her Daughters: See Rare Photo Together

Kyle Richards took a trip to Italy with her four daughters amidst the speculation about her love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posed with her kids Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15, on a boat in Capri, in a photo she posted to her Instagram on August 16. Kyle wore a sheer cover-up over a two-piece black bikini, with a pair of black sunglasses and a straw hat. “That’s amore,” Kyle captioned the snapshot with her daughters. She also included five red heart emojis and the Italian flag emoji.

Kyle shares Farrah with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, and her three other daughters with her current husband, Mauricio Umansky, 54, who was absent from the family photo in Italy. However, Mauricio did share several photos from the trip on his Instagram Stories on Aug. 16, confirming that the entire family of six went to Italy together, despite Kyle and Mauricio’s recent marital issues. The couple, who have been married for 27 years, released a statement on Jul. 3 confirming that they are not getting a divorce despite a report claiming they’re separated.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” the Bravo stars added.

Amidst the reports of a breakup between Kyle and Mauricio, fans speculated that Kyle was in a relationship with 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade. On July 9, Kyle declared that the two were just “good friends” and that the cheating allegations were “rumors.” Over a month later, Kyle and Morgan’s relationship made headlines again, with the release of Morgan’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video that stars Kyle. In the video, Kyle plays a woman who has a crush on her new neighbor, played by Morgan, and they share two passionate kisses. Kyle and Morgan’s video got so big that even Mauricio chimed in about it. “So good,” Mauricio wrote in his reaction to the clip on Instagram.

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage is expected to be a major storyline on the upcoming season of RHOBH. Kyle’s co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, recently said on Watch What Happens Live that she was “suspicious” of the state of the relationship when they were filming. The season is rumored to premiere in November.