Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Declared ‘Available’ By Andy Cohen After They Deny Split

A July 12 interview with Andy Cohen at The Real Housewives of New York premiere is going viral days later due to a comment he made about Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky. In the Q&A with Marie Claire, which was posted to TikTok, Andy was asked who he thinks the hottest Housewives husband is. Rather than answering himself, he turned to RHONY star Brynn Whitfield to ask her opinion. “Mauricio’s pretty hot,” she admitted. “Am I going to get in trouble for saying that?” Andy seemed to agree with the sentiment, and responded, “He’s available!”

The interview came more than a week after a report claimed that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage on July 3. However, hours after the news broke, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement to shut down divorce rumors. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Of course, it’s unclear how much Andy actually knows about what’s going on between Kyle and Mauricio. Although he’s very involved in all of the Real Housewives franchises, it cannot be confirmed whether he’s spoken to Kyle or Mauricio directly about the relationship status.

To further prove that Kyle and Mauricio are still working on their relationship, the two celebrated July 4th together. Mauricio posted a photo collage on Instagram with various pics of himself, Kyle and two of their daughters. Kyle also insisted she was “not single” when hounded by reporters while out and about a few days later.

Amidst the reports of a breakup between Kyle and Mauricio, some fans began speculating that Kyle had been having an affair with 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade. However, while out on July 9, Kyle declared that the two were just “good friends” and that the cheating allegations were “rumors.” Kyle and Mauricio continued to put on a united front when she left a joking comment on his recent shirtless Instagram photo.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in January 1996. They have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.