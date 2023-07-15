Kyle Richards Trolls Husband Mauricio Umansky Over Shirtless Photo & Weight Loss Reveal

One week after the iconic 'RHOBH' couple shut down divorce rumors, Kyle took to the comments section of her hubby's shirtless photos on Jul. 14 to troll him.

Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 15, 2023 12:03AM EDT
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Despite having to shut down divorce rumors last week, Kyle Richards, 54, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53, appear to be in good spirits! After the real estate mogul shared a set of shirtless photos via Instagram on Jul. 14, his wife took to the comments to hilariously troll him for his weight loss. “Must be ozempic,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star quipped in the comments. As many know, Kyle has shut down rumors that she took the antidiabetic medication for weight loss earlier this year.

In Mauricio’s caption, he proudly wrote about his recent fitness journey in celebration of his birthday which took place on Jun. 25. “I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise,” he wrote, seemingly referring to the divorce speculation. “6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know [sic] you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol.”

Kyle Richards Instagram comment shirtless photo
Kyle Richards commented with a joke on her husband’s shirtless photos. (Mauricio Umansky/Instagram)

Soon after the 53-year-old shared the shirtless photos, many of his 680K followers flocked to the comments, alongside Kyle, to gush over his transformation. “what a time to be alive!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Sexy Before.. Sexy After…” Several of the father-of-three‘s admirers couldn’t help but express that they loved both the before and after versions of Mauricio. “Ya look great but I must confess… I like the before pic,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “A snack then. A snack now.”

Kyle Richards and husband shirtless photos
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky have been married since 1996. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The shirtless weight loss transformation photos from The Real Housewives husband come just one week after several reports claimed that Kyle and Mauricio had called it quits on their marriage. After a source told PEOPLE that the duo had allegedly split, Kyle and her leading man took to Instagram on Jul. 3 to shut down the rumors. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the pair wrote in the joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Later in the statement, the couple of 27 years asked fans to stop furthering any “salacious narrative” despite the amusement many get out of doing so. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they went on to write. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” Mauricio and his wife share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

