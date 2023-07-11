Kyle Richards Slams Fan Accusing Her Of ‘Damage Control’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Split Speculation

View gallery

Kyle Richards, 54, didn’t hesitate to reply to a fan who accused her of “damage control” in the midst of speculation that she and husband Mauricio Umansky are splitting up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share new photos and videos of her and her family at an outside wedding gathering in June and after the fan commented, “we love ‘damage control’ Kyle,’ she slammed their words. “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this 🖕🏼” her response read.

In the photos and video, Kyle and some of the family members were wearing cowboy hats and fashionable outfits. They posed with the bride and groom and looked like they were having a great time as they smiled and showed off hugs. Kyle’s outfit was black and red and had a floral pattern and she paired it with a black hat as her hair was down.

Before Kyle responded to the fan in her latest post, she and Mauricio responded to the split rumors about them. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s statement comes after they’ve been married since 1996. They share three daughters together, including Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, 32, with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Before Kyle and Mauricio’s latest statement, the latter also denied divorce rumors, which have been going on for months, on an April episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast. “We are not getting divorced,” he said at the time.