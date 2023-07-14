Kyle Richards’ ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Were ‘Suspicious’ About Her Marriage Before ‘Split’

Although The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, shut down divorce speculation on Jul. 3, her co-stars were “suspicious” of her marriage’s strength this season. Her co-star Garcelle Beauvais, 56, appeared on the Jul. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen, that she and Sutton Stracke, 51, were concerned for Kyle’s relationship amid filming Season 13.

“Was Kyle’s marriage a topic of conversation this season?”, the 55-year-old asked Garcelle. The Survival of the Thickest actress was quick to confirm that it was. “Yes, for sure,” she said. “Sutton and I were suspicious.” The Bravo exec followed up his question by asking the 56-year-old if she has since spoken with Kyle following the rumors that she and her husband had split. “I sent her a text asking her if she was okay,” Garcelle said. She then revealed that the 54-year-old told her that she is currently “hanging in there.”

As many know, rumors began to swirl that Kyle and the real estate mogul had called it quits after a source told PEOPLE on Jul. 3 that they had “separated.” The insider claimed that the duo was still living together despite the alleged break up. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” the insider told the outlet at the time.

Hours after the reports began to circulate, Kyle took to Instagram and confirmed that the divorce rumors were “untrue” on Jul. 3. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” she penned in the post. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.” The Bravo personality then reassured her followers that no “wrongdoing ” had taken place in her marriage. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” Kyle added. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.” Both of their names were signed at the end of the statement.

Garcelle was not the only star of The Real Housewives to address Kyle’s relationship drama this week, as Erika Jayne, 52, opened up about it on Jul. 14. The blonde beauty spoke with Billboard about the topic and reiterated that the mother-of-four had shut down the claims last week. “I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” the 52-year-old said in the video. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that.” Erika also added that she wants Kyle to “tell her own story” during the upcoming season of the show.