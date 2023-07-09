Kyle Richards Breaks Silence On Morgan Wade Affair Rumors After Revealing Marriage ‘Challenges’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, broke her silence on those steamy affair rumors with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, 53. “We are very good friends,” Kyle said to paparazzi, per Page Six. When asked if the headlines about a romance between her and Morgan were “just a rumor,” Kyle affirmatively answered, “yes.”

Speculation has run rampant on social media that the mom-of-four and singer are more than just friends as they’ve seemingly been traveling together extensively. Beyond that, eagle eyed fans spotted the duo have matching heart tattoos. When asked about the ink, Kyle said, “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos with.”

The more candid reply comes just days after Kyle said she was “not single” but then said she was “not going to answer” whether or not she was “dating Morgan Wade.” It’s unclear how or when Morgan befriended Paris Hilton‘s aunt, but Kyle and Morgan certainly seem thick as thieves, if social media is to be believed.

The rumors started before reports emerged that Kyle and Mauricio were separated, which they addressed in a statement of their own on July 4. While they confirmed they’ve had a difficult year, Kyle and Mauricio denied that they were getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the parents of four also said.

The Agency CEO and Halloween actress also clarified that there was no cheating during their relationship. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”