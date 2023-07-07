Kyle Richards Remains Coy When Asked About Morgan Wade Dating Rumors: I’m ‘Not Single’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, was vague when asked about her rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, while at a gas station in Los Angeles on Jul. 7 (watch VIDEO HERE). When the reporter asked if she is enjoying being “single,” Kyle rejected the claim. “I’m not single,” she said. Later, the paparazzo asked the TV personality if she is “dating Morgan Wade,” to which she appeared flustered by. “I’m not going to answer that,” the wife of Mauricio Umansky, 53, said.

Despite not confirming or denying whether or not she and the “Wilder Days” songstress are an item, Kyle did share that they are “very good friends.” The 54-year-old doubled down once more after the paparazzo claimed that she and the real estate mogul are divorced. “I’m not divorced!”, Kyle quipped. She then instructed the reporter to “read” her “statement on Instagram,” which she shared on Jul. 4. While at the gas pump, the Bravo star rocked a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a wide-brim sunhat.

As many know, rumors that the longtime Hollywood couple had separated began swirling on Jul. 3 after a source told PEOPLE that Kyle and Mauricio were over. Hours later, the mother-of-four took to Instagram and shared a joint statement with her husband to shut down the breakup rumors. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read in white letters over a plain black background. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Prior to the pair’s statement, a source claimed to PEOPLE that Kyle and the 53-year-old had been “separated for a while.” The insider also alleged that the husband and wife were still living together. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” the mag’s source claimed. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” Despite this, the couple of 27 years rejected the claims hours later, as mentioned above.

This is not the first time this year that Mauricio faced divorce speculation with Kyle, as he appeared on Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast in Apr. to chat about it. “We’re not getting divorced,” he told the RHOC star and her co-host. “I mean, it’s so dumb.” And since Kyle and Morgan have been spotted on each other’s Instagrams more frequently in the last few months, there have been rumors online that they are linked. The proud mom even took to Instagram on Dec. 10, 2022, to wish the 28-year-old a happy birthday with a series of photos of them together. “Happy birthday @morganwademusic May all your dreams continue to come true! Keep shining We love you,” Kyle captioned the post.