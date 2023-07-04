Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Celebrate 4th Of July After Revealing Marriage Had A ‘Challenging Year’

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky seemed like they were in good spirits at a Fourth of July celebration together on Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple looked like they were having a nice time together, after releasing a joint statement where they addressed rumors that they were separating.

The couple seemed like they were having a fun day out with two of their daughters. Mauricio, 53, shared a family shot with Kyle, 54, and their two girls, as well as a few videos from the parade, and a few more family photos. One of the shots was a picture of him with his arm around Kyle where they both looked very happy.

In the caption, he didn’t address the reports and simply shared best wishes for the holiday weekend. “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day,” he wrote with a cowboy emoji and a few American flag emojis.

The photo set came a day after the RHOBH couple released a joint statement to dispute multiple reports that they were getting a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Mauricio and Kyle continued to clap back at other rumors that there had been “wrongdoing,” but they asked for privacy while dealing with their family issues. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded the statement.

Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 27 years, and they have three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has an older daughter Farrah, 34, from her earlier marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, who she was wed to from 1988 to 1992.