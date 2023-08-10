Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Get Hot, Heavy, & Handsy In Sexy ‘Fall In Love With Me’ Video: Watch

Although Kyle Richards, 54, has insisted that she and songstress Morgan Wade, 28, are just “good friends,” the two engaged in a hot and heavy flirtation in Morgan’s latest music video for her song “Fall In Love With Me,” which premiered on Aug. 10. In the video, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared to have a crush on her fictional new neighbor who moved in right next door.

The lyrics were just as steamy as the scenes with the two ladies, which included phrases like: “Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair / You said you love my honest words I got s*** better than this that you haven’t even heard.” Throughout the video, Kyle, who is married to Mauricio Umansky IRL, peeked through her window to get frequent looks at who was living next door.

View Related Gallery Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky: Photos Of The 'RHOBH' Couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Academy Awards Party - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Mar 2023 Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky attend the premiere of her movie 'Halloween Kills' in October 2021. They dressed up in costumes for the occasion.

Less than one minute into the music video, the 54-year-old was dolled up in sexy green lingerie and applied a blush-pink lipstick while typing up a love letter to Morgan’s character. Kyle sprayed the letter with her perfume, licked the envelope, and sealed it with a lip stick kiss. “Can’t you see I’m what you need? Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring Gonna make you fall in love with me,” Morgan belted out, as she also smiled upon opening the love note.

The 28-year-old and Kyle turned up the heat by the one-minute-mark and were pictured taking a steamy bubble bath together. Morgan and the mother-of-four blew bubbles at each other while in the bath meanwhile the lyrics seemingly hinted at Kyle’s sobriety. “You text me from the yacht, you’re sipping cider Don’t worry, I ain’t tipping off Insider,” Morgan chanted.

Just after the two-minute-mark Kyle and the “Wilder Days” hitmaker nearly shared a steamy kiss before the camera panned to them hand-feeding each other fruit in a kitchen. Not only did they feed each other strawberries and watermelon, but Kyle even squirt whipped cream from a can into Morgan’s mouth. Just before they nearly kissed once more, Morgan woke up from what appeared to be a dream to Kyle knocking on her front door with roses. The video ended with the blonde beauty winking at the camera, as she also belted out a laugh.

Soon after Kyle shared the video to Instagram, her husband was one of the first to comment! Mauricio was clearly in full support of his wife’s latest acting gig, as he chimed in with several fire emojis. “So good,” he gushed. The video comes just one month after Kyle shut down rumors that she and Morgan were dating, although she had dodged the question days prior. “We are very good friends,” Kyle told a reporter, per Page Six. When asked if the rumors that she was dating the musician were merely “just a rumor,” she answered, “yes.” The speculation that they were dating also took place on the heels of Kyle and Mauricio dodging divorce rumors on Jul. 3 (see statement above).