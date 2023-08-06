Kyle Richards Seen At Morgan Wade’s Lollapalooza Show Amid ‘Difficult Year’ With Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, was in the audience to support friend Morgan Wade, 28, during her Lollapalooza set. Her daughter. Farrah Aldjufrie also joined in on the Chicago girls getaway, staying cozy in a black-and-white logo Chrome Hearts hoodie. Kyle and Farrah snapped a cute selfie with Morgan in what appeared to be the VIP area of the show on Saturday, Aug. 5, shared to the reality stars’ Instagram account.

The trip comes about a month after Kylie denied she is romantically involved with Morgan amid her separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky, 53. “Just a rumor,” she said to cameras in a video published by Page Six in July. “We are very good friends,” Kyle went on, adding that she and the “Wild Days” singer also “have matching tattoos” — something she has with several friends in her inner circle.

The brunette bombshell also co-starred in Morgan’s new video for “Fall In Love With Me,” adding more speculation amongst fans that they were more than friends. ‘The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;),” the country star hilariously wrote in her caption. Outside of the recent music video, Kyle is also executive producing a documentary about Morgan and her career.

Reports surfaced that Kyle and Mauricio are divorcing in early July, but the staple Bravo couple cleared the air in a statement of their own — revealing that while they are separated, there are no plans to move forward with a divorce at this time.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read in white letters over a plain black background, shared to both of their Instagram accounts. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” Kyle and Mauricio also added. Since the separation, Kyle also publicly announced that she’s sober.

The couple share three children together: Sophia, 23, Alexia, 27, and youngest Portia, 15. She is also mom to Farrah, 34, with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.