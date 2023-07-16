Kyle Richards Reveals She’s 1 Year Sober Amid Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards, 54, has confirmed she is sober amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, 53. “Today marks one year alcohol free for me. A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink,” Kyle began in a lengthy Instagram post shared to her page on Saturday, July 15. “I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually. I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would,” she also said. She attached the message to a gorgeous makeup free selfie as she wore a cowboy hat, black top and a silver necklace with interlocking rings.

“All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally….I’ve learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the ‘hanxiety’ thinking about it…I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it,” the actress turned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon penned. “I’ve learned I’m still fun and last but not least I’ve learned it was much easier than I thought it would be. It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age.”

Kyle isn’t the only member of her family living a sober lifestyle — her older sister Kim Richards, 58, is also alcohol free after her last rehab stint in 2019. Kim has been to rehab four times over the years, including a 2011 visit that Andy Cohen revealed was paid for by Bravo.

In Kyle’s post, she said she doesn’t have a “problem” with alcohol, which led to some of her friends not understanding her decision. “Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was. And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days,” the California native wrote. “I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list. A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day. Cheers,” she said toward the conclusion of her message.

Following reports that she and her real estate mogul husband Mauricio were divorcing after 27 years and four kids, Kyle also took to Instagram to confirm that they are only separated. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the pair wrote in the joint statement on July 3. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”