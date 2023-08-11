Kyle Richards’ Husband Reacts To Her Steamy Music Video With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards, 54, and singer Morgan Wade, 28, caused quite a stir on Aug. 10 with the “Fall In Love With Me” music video premiere. Although The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has shut down rumors that she and the blonde beauty are dating, they sparked rumors once more by nearly kissing in the new music video. Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53, was one of the first to react to the clip via his wife’s Instagram account. “So good,” he quipped, along with three flame emojis.

In the “Fall In Love With Me” music video, Morgan portrays a new neighbor that Kyle’s unnamed character has a crush on. In the fictional plotline, Kyle’s character proceeds to flirt with Morgan’s character and even sends her a love note with a lipstick kiss. At one point, the two ladies finally come together and nearly share not one, but two passionate kisses. The real-life mother-of-four rocks several sexy outfits in the clip including a vintage aerobics ensemble, green lace lingerie, and a black leotard.

Since the video’s release on Aug. 10, many of their admirers took to the comments to react to the steamy content. The video has already generated over 425K views on YouTube and is currently on number 23 on the trending spot in music. “I love this music video it’s awesome,” one admirer penned in the YouTube comments, while another added, “Love Morgan wade! Song is great, video is even better to beat all the silly rumors! Love Kyle!!”

The new music video comes just weeks after the 54-year-old told a reporter that she and Morgan were simply “very good friends,” as reported by Page Six on Jul. 8. Many of Kyle and the musician’s fans have speculated that the two are allegedly romantically involved since the Bravo star been spotted with Morgan more frequently in recent months. In addition, Kyle and her husband of nearly 30 years recently released a statement on Jul. 3 confirming that they are not getting a divorce despite rumors.

One week ahead of the music video premiere, Kyle and Morgan released a behind-the-scenes clip about the making of the creative project. The two noted that it was a way from them to “troll the trolls” amid the romance rumors. “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” Morgan explained.

“You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends, but we thought it would be a good idea kind of to … troll the trolls a little bit,” she added. Chrishell Stause, who Kyle has been compared to in recent weeks, took to the comments to react last week. “Music videos are fun [wink and flame emoji’ Can’t wait to watch!”, the Selling Sunset star penned.

