Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah, 34, Gets Candid About ‘Painful’ Feud With Hilton Family

Farrah Aldjufrie dished on how she really feels about her mom Kyle Richards, 53, and aunt Kathy Hilton, 63, feuding once again — especially when it comes to her relationship with first cousin Paris Hilton. “It’s too painful,” the 34-year-old Selling Beverly Hills star confessed on podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and too hard to untangle,” she explained.

Farrah went on to note she and Paris avoid the topic pertaining to the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and sisters — but is hopeful Kyle and Kathy can work out their differences. “[We] let our moms do their thing,” she added, explaining she “shuts out” the narrative as best she can. “Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon…It’s really hard to deal with,” she also said to Zack.

The half sisters began fighting again in Aspen when Kathy offered not-so-nice commentary about her youngest sibling Kylie and her family, which includes husband (and Farrah’s stepdad) Mauricio Umansky, as well as daughters Alexia Umansky, 26, Sophia Umansky, 22, and Portia Umansky, 14. This is far from the first time both families have had beef, as there’s also been past drama between Mauricio and his brother in law (and Paris’ dad) Rick Hilton. Notably, Mauricio used to work for Rick’s real estate company Hilton & Hyland before starting The Agency, which is where stepdaughter Farrah and daughter Alexia both work as realtors.

The eldest of Kyle’s daughters recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Manos, which prompted some RHOBH fans to speculate that Kathy would possibly not attend the wedding — along with Kyle speculating herself. Kathy clarified, however, that it will not affect her being there on her niece’s special day. “That I don’t get,” Kathy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon when asked about Kyle’s POV on the issue. “I mean of course [I’ll be there]. But then everyone runs wild with that,” she also said to us.