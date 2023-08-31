Kyle Richards Admits Her Separation From Mauricio Umansky Has Been ‘Hard’: ‘Just Too Much To Deal With’

Life may seem easy for Kyle Richards, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, just admitted her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky has been anything but. When asked about how the couple is doing split during a recent Amazon Live, she responded, “That’s a very loaded question.”

Per PEOPLE, she continued, “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.” Kyle also noted that the family had recently enjoyed a vacation in Italy — and both parents were present. “Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she said. Though she asserted they’re amicable, she clearly didn’t want to talk about it further, saying, that it’s “just too much to deal with right now.”

PEOPLE was, coincidentally, the first to report on July 3 that the power couple of 27 years had separated. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

That same day, they released a statement asserting that no divorce was in the works. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint Instagram statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

They also pushed back on any speculation about “wrongdoing” during the relationship. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the statement read. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters, while Kyle also shares a daughter with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.