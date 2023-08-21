Kyle Richards Rocks Black Bikini As She Works Out Amid Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards doesn’t skip her workouts even on vacation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, exercised on a yacht while in Positano, Italy with her family, including her husband Mauricio Umansky. Kyle shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 19 of herself lifting weights in each of her hands on the luxurious boat. The mom-of-four rocked a two-piece black bikini that showed off her super skinny body. “I’ve never seen weights like this but they will do,” Kyle wrote on her video.

Kyle working out while vacationing in Italy! She looks amazing 🔥 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/3B86rY8ZkT — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 19, 2023

Kyle is vacationing in Italy with her family amidst the mounting speculation about the state of her marriage. The Bravo star and Mauricio, 53, have put on a united front on the trip with their daughters. The pair appeared in a family photo with their kids on a yacht on August 20, though they did not stand next to each other. Mauricio shared that photo to his Instagram but Kyle did not “like” it.

On July 3, PEOPLE claimed that Kyle and Mauricio separated after 13 years of marriage. The longtime couple responded with a joint statement saying that they are not getting divorced, though they did admit that they “had a rough year” in their marriage. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they also said. The rumors about Kyle and Mauricio coincided with the speculation that Kyle was dating 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade, which Kyle has denied. The reality star said on July 9 that the two are just “good friends” and nothing more.

However, Kyle and Morgan’s relationship recently made headlines again, with the release of Morgan’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video that stars Kyle. In the video, Kyle plays a woman who has a crush on her new neighbor, played by Morgan, and they share two passionate kisses. Mauricio didn’t seem jealous about the steamy video when he reacted to it on Instagram. “So good,” the Buying Beverly Hills star wrote in response to Kyle’s video with Morgan.

Kyle and Mauricio have been at the center of split rumors since earlier this year, when season 13 of RHOBH was filming. But Mauricio shut down the speculation during an April episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast. “We are not getting divorced,” he insisted. Mauricio also confirmed that he and Kyle would be discussing the rumors on RHOBH.