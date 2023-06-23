‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32: What We Know About The Cast, Pros & More

Dancing With the Stars season 32 premieres in the fall.

Tyra Banks will no longer be a co-host.

will no longer be a co-host. The cast hasn’t been officially announced yet.

It’s time to get back to the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars will return for season 32 on ABC and Disney+ this fall. Season 32 will feature several changes, including a new co-host!

We’re still a few months out from Dancing With the Stars premiering, so there are a few key elements we don’t know yet. From premiere date news to the co-host situation, here are all the latest updates about season 32.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32 Premiere Date

Dancing With the Stars season 32 does not have an official premiere date yet. The show will air as part of ABC’s 2023 fall lineup on Monday nights.

Given the ongoing writers’ strike, ABC has assembled a fall lineup that consists of all unscripted shows. Dancing With the Stars is a staple of their lineup, along with Bachelor In Paradise. The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s new series with a senior citizen Bachelor, will air directly after Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32 Cast

The cast for Dancing With the Stars season 32 has not been revealed yet. The celebrities competing for the mirrorball trophy are usually announced just a few weeks ahead of the premiere date.

Back in April 2023, Page Six reported that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was in talks to join the cast of season 32. “ABC is in late-stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join DWTS this fall,” the source said. Ariana became a household name after the Vanderpump Rules drama exploded when Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. ABC has not confirmed the report and things could definitely change leading up to the premiere date.

Who Is Hosting Dancing With The Stars Season 32?

There’s been a bit of a host shakeup ahead of season 32. Tyra Banks will not be returning as a host. The former supermodel confirmed her exit in March 2023.

“So I’m really focused on business, like crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. SMiZE & Dream is global, not just in UAE, but in many other countries that you will see. So I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes… I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she told TMZ.

Tyra joined the show as the host in 2019. Tom Bergeron had hosted DWTS up until that point.

The new co-hosts for Dancing With the Stars season 32 are Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. Julianne was officially announced as the new co-host shortly after Tyra revealed she was leaving.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Julianne started out on Dancing With the Stars as a pro dancer. She won seasons 4 and 5. She served as a judge for seasons 19 through 21, as well as seasons 23 and 24. Alfonso won season 19 and joined as a co-host in season 31.

Which Judges Are Coming Back For Season 32?

When Julianne was confirmed as a new co-host, DWTS fans learned that Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough would be returning as judges for season 32. The judges’ panel will only feature 3 judges in the new season.

In the season 31 finale, longtime head judge Len Goodman announced that he was retiring. Just 5 months later, the beloved ballroom judge died. He passed away at the age of 78 due to bone cancer.

What Pros Are Returning For Dancing With The Stars Season 32?

ABC has not announced which pros are returning for DWTS season 32. The pros are usually revealed when the cast is unveiled.

However, we do know some of the pros who are not returning. Ahead of the season 31 finale, longtime pro dancer Cheryl Burke announced that she was leaving after 26 seasons. “This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one,” she wrote on Instagram. “Though there aren’t enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves.”

Months after winning season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas announced that he was also retiring. “I’ve done 20 seasons now,” he said on the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour, according to Deadline. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.”

He continued, “My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Several of the DWTS pros have recently welcomed babies, so it’s unclear whether they’ll return for season 32. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child in January 2023. Peta Murgatroyd gave birth to her second child with hubby Maks in June 2023.

Witney Carson announced she was pregnant with her second child during season 31. Witney gave birth in May 2023. Lindsay Arnold, who skipped season 30, welcomed her second child in May 2023. Season 30 champion Daniella Karagach and DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov welcomed their first baby in May 2023.

How To Watch DWTS Season 32

Dancing With the Stars season 32 will become the first series to simulcast live on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

Season 31 was a game-changer as Dancing With the Stars moved from its longtime Monday night slot on ABC and aired exclusively on Disney+. ABC is making sure season 32 reaches as many viewers as possible by airing on both ABC and Disney+ at the same time.

Carrie Ann Inaba addressed airing on both ABC and Disney+ in a May 2022 Instagram post. “Been thinking about @dancingwiththestars And I’m so pleased that we are back on @abcnetwork along with @disneyplus. This allows for even more people to have access to our show and it allows the people who have been watch us from the beginning to continue watching us again in the fall,” she wrote.