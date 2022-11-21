‘DWTS’ Recap: A New Champion Is Crowned After Epic Season 31 Finale

After weeks and weeks of competition, the 4 remaining finalists will be competing for the mirrorball trophy during the Dancing With the Stars season 31 finale. Shangela, Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey will perform two show-stopping routines with their partners: a redemption dance and the highly-anticipated freestyle.

The season 31 finale features an incredible opening number with the pros, including Cheryl Burke, who will be bidding farewell to DWTS after 26 seasons. This finale is the show’s first since moving from ABC to Disney+. The first 4 couples to leave the competition return to the ballroom for a special performance.

The redemption dance round is up first. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko perform after being saved by the judges. They are paired with Bruno Tonioli for their redemption quickstep to “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante. They kick off the finale with an incredible and fierce performance. “Your frame was so much better,” Bruno raves. However, he does point out that there was a misstep at the beginning. Carrie Ann Inaba admits that Shangela excites her every time she performs. “The improvement was vast, I’m telling you,” Len Goodman tells Shangela.

Before learning the scores, Shangela takes a moment to speak about the tragic mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Shangela says that this “cannot be supported,” and “this moment is about sharing more love and less hate.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Next up is Wayne and Witney Carson, who are paired with Len for their redemption quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson. Len tells Wayne that his frame was stronger, but it “needed a little more movement.” Derek Hough agrees with Len about the frame and movement but says this was “definitely an improvement.” Carrie Ann notes the “out of sync” moment, but she raves that Wayne is “amazing. Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Cheryl performs one last time in the ballroom with Pasha Pashkov and Louis Van Amstel. “This is my family,” Cheryl tells the ballroom. She thanks her fans, the judges, and pros for always believing in her. The next 3 couples that were eliminated then hit the ballroom for another performance. Selma Blair stuns with a beautiful performance as Jordin Sparks since her hit “No Air.”

Charli and Mark Ballas dazzle in the ballroom with their redemption jive to “Grown” by Little Mix after some words of wisdom from Carrie Ann. “That was remarkable,” Carrie Ann raves. Len is shocked that this jive was “even better” than her last performance. Bruno dubs Charli the “queen of jive” and says that as “good as I’ve ever seen.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

The last couple to perform in the redemption round are Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy. They tackle a redemption cha cha to “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez after working with Derek. “You were born to perform,” Derek declares, before telling Gabby that she “definitely” redeemed this cha cha. “That was by far your coolest dance,” Carrie Ann says. Len points out Gabby and Val’s “great technique” in this cha cha. Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

The DWTS finale always includes the coveted freestyle round. Wayne and Witney are up first with their sizzling performance to “Get Up/24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire and Bruno Mars. “You have been so sensational,” Derek says. He also it a “perfect freestyle.” Bruno raves that Wayne is always the “greatest showman.” Carrie Ann and Len have nothing but praise for Wayne. Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Charli and Mark stun with their sensational freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak. Derek tears up talking about Charli and Mark’s bond. “That was so powerful, just the storytelling and narrative,” he says. Bruno raves “that was pure, unquestionable excellence.” Len has some incredible words for Charli. “This is a culmination of everything. Fantastic choreography… and the most wonderful, wonderful dancing. It was just spectacular,” he says. Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Gabby and Val sizzle with their sexy freestyle to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago. Carrie Ann tells Gabby that she has been “so impressive” tonight. Len appreciates Gabby staying cool after a wardrobe malfunction and says that this freestyle “showcases what a great dancer you are.” Derek praises the performance and admits the “conception from start to finish was perfection.” Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

The final freestyle of the season is from Shangela and Gleb. They bring down the house with their freestyle to “Survivor/Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child/RuPaul. The performance is literally the definition of epic, complete with Natasha (a.k.a. Gleb) in drag! “For the first time in 31 seasons, I forgot to vote because I was absolutely mesmerized by the whole thing,” Len admits. Derek tells the pair that “we have never seen something like that on the show before.” Bruno finishes the judges’ critiques by calling Shangela and Gleb the “crowning glory of this incredible season.” While waiting for their scores, Shangela takes a moment to tell the world that “drag belongs everywhere.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Who Won DWTS Season 31?

It’s time for the final results of season 31. After two rounds of jaw-dropping performances, it’s come down to America’s vote. Tyra reveals that DWTS received the most votes in history.

The couple in fourth place is Shangela and Gleb. In third place are Wayne and Witney. It’s down to Charli and Mark, along with Gabby and Val. The couple in second place is Gabby and Val, which means Charli and Mark are the Dancing With the Stars season 31 winners!