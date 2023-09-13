Charity Lawson Reveals How Her Fiance, Dotun Olubeko, Has Been ‘Helping’ Her With ‘DWTS’: ‘We’re Really Thriving’

Image Credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson, 27, and Dotun Olubeko, 31, have been in a blissful engagement bubble since season 20 came to an end. Charity is now headed to the ballroom for Dancing with the Stars season 32, and Dotun is going to be by her side every step of the way.

“Dotun has been great. Obviously, we have been celebrating our engagement and life after the show. So that’s been a lot, but it’s been all good. Honestly, we’re really thriving,” Charity told reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the DWTS season 32 red carpet event on Sept. 13. “He is truly my number one fan. He’s been helping me with like diet, wellness, all those things, but also the mental and emotional, too. He’s always checking in and so I’m super grateful for him. He’ll be in L.A. with me. We’re doing good.”

Dotun popped the question to Charity during the season 20 finale. HollywoodLife previously spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about how they were going to spend time together now that their relationship was out in the open.

“DWTS leaves a lot of open-endedness, but as long as we’re together, I think we’re excited to do it,” Dotun said at the time. “We’re just going to have fun and spend time and do normal people things. That’s pretty much it for now.”

Charity is partnered up with Artem Chigvintsev, 41, for season 32. Artem is no stranger to Bachelorette contestants. He won season 29 with The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, 38. Charity revealed what Kaitlyn told her as she started her DWTS journey.

“She told me to just be really patient with Artem, but also, the experience is really going to push me to have fun, and I really don’t want to forget that principle because I think I am a pusher. Sometimes I overthink, and I don’t want that to get in the way of this,” Charity said.

The Georgia native continued, “I tend to get in my head a lot, so I really want to overcome that and, obviously, just let loose and not take anything too serious but serious enough to where I’m gonna be successful.”

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 on ABC. The show will air simultaneously on Disney+ and will be available the next day on Hulu.