Charity Lawson’s Engagement Ring: See Her Diamond Sparkler From [SPOILER]

Charity Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko on the season finale of The Bachelorette. After having an emotional breakup with Joey Graziadei at the final rose ceremony, Charity accepted Dotun’s proposal — and the stunning sparkling engagement ring that came with it! Dotun popped the question with an absolutely stunning oval diamond ring, which also featured smaller diamonds around the band.

Before popping the question, Dotun opened up to Charity about how much he loved her and how excited he is for their future together. “Charity, there is so much we experienced from our first kiss at the mansion all the way to conquering our fears 200 feet in the air, running through New Orleans, and most importantly, falling in love. You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You’ve made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, I don’t think you’ll ever understand what that means to me, but I’m certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you. 100 percent. I want you to know that I’m fully committed to you as you stand here in front of me. I wouldn’t change a thing about you.”

Charity went on to reciprocate those feelings. “I’ve always said that being here and being on this journey has taught me that one conversation can change everything,” she said. “When I think of that moment and when I think of you, it takes me back to Oceanside when we shared that incredibly special moment that changed my life, truly, forever. When I looked into your eyes in that moment, I saw a man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, and a man that I could love forever. You have made me feel alive, you’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen. So, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband, I see you as my future. I see it so clear. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it. I love you so much.” From there, Dotun proposed.

It’s been quite a journey for Charity to get to this point. The 27-year-old was first introduced to Bachelor Nation viewers on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. She was sent home in fourth place after being eliminated at hometown dates. Charity was then selected as the lead of The Bachelorette and met more than two dozen guys who were hoping to be her future husband.

Now, Charity and Dotun will have their happily ever after, but Charity had to break some hearts — including her own — along the way. Saying goodbye to Joey before getting engaged to Dotun was a gutwrenching moment, as Charity had told him that she was in love with him during their fantasy suite date. Plus, in the days leading up to the proposal, she also had to deal with Aaron Bryant’s return to the show, despite his previous elimination at hometown dates.

Charity decided to give Aaron a second chance after realizing she may have made a mistake in sending him home. However, after they spent some more time together, she went with her gut and sent him packing once again. Regardless of all the ups and downs, though, Charity found her person, and after months of keeping their engagement a secret, she and Dotun will finally be able to go public with their love!

On After the Final Rose, they did just that. Charity and Dotun confirmed that they’re still together and more in love than ever.