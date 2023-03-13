‘The Bachelor’: Zach Sends Home 1 Of The 2 Women Who Said She Was ‘Falling In Love’ With Him

Zach Shallcross went on his four hometown dates with Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frankel, Charity Lawson and Kaity Biggar during the March 13 episode of The Bachelor. It was a big week for the couples, and Charity and Kaity both finished their dates by telling Zach that they were falling in love with him. Meanwhile, Ariel admitted that she was “falling for” Zach, although she did not use the “L” word just yet. Gabi was a bit more hesitant when it came to expressing her feelings, though, and did not open up to Zach about where her feelings stood.

However, Zach clearly still felt strongly enough about his relationship with Gabi and Ariel, even though they didn’t say the word “love” in any capacity yet. Both women, along with Kaity, got roses at the rose ceremony. That left Charity without a rose, and she was eliminated.

During Charity’s hometown date, her family and friends were very concerned about her getting heartbroken again, especially after her last relationship, where she was cheated on. She assured them that this was a risk she was willing to take with Zach. Going into the date, Charity was ready to tell Zach she was falling in love with him, but admittedly started “second guessing” her feelings after a tough and emotional conversation with her brother.

By the end of the day, though, Charity felt like things couldn’t have gone better. After taking Zach line dancing, she was ready to express how she was feeling. “In a million years I didn’t think I would be here,” she told him. “I think it’s even safe to say that I’m honestly falling in love.” Zach couldn’t stop smiling afterwards. “You don’t know how good that feels,” he responded. “This moment right here is so special.” Charity was on cloud nine after the date, adding in a confessional, “As scary as that was, I have never felt more free and I can say I’m going to bed probably the happiest girl in America tonight. I can one thousand percent see myself engaged to Zach.”

Unfortunately, Zach’s connections with the other women were stronger, and he had to follow his heart. Charity was in tears after she found out that she didn’t get a rose, and Zach walked her out to give an explanation. “I hope you know, from my heart, this is the hardest decision I’ve had to make,” he shared. “I’ve been sick to my stomach all day. I want you to know that it wasn’t until right before this [that I decided]. And I might be making the wrong decision. I know you don’t want to hear this from me, but you deserve all the love I couldn’t give to you. I’m grateful to know you.”

Charity didn’t end things on bad terms with Zach, as she told him, “It’s hard even saying these words right now, but I think I took a big risk coming here and putting my heart out on the line. I knew that from night one, the moment you spoke and the moment I knew it was you, I knew this experience was going to be something incredible. It’s bittersweet for sure.” However, as she was driven away in tears, she admitted that Zach eliminating her “made no sense” to her. “Sometimes that’s just the way life goes and it sucks, but it just means I’m one step closer to finding out who I need to be with,” she added. “My biggest fear is someone saying I can’t give you the love you deserve. I don’t know what that means.”

Next week, Zach will have his fantasy suite dates with Gabi, Ariel and Katy. Previews for the episode reveal Zach telling Jesse Palmer that he does not want to have sex in the fantasy suites, but later sharing that he WAS intimate with one of the women. The fantasy suite dates will air on March 20, following March 14’s Women Tell All special.