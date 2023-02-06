Kaity Biggar: 5 Things To Know About Woman Who Gets Early Overnight With Zach On ‘The Bachelor’

Kaity Biggar is a contestant on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross.

Previews for the Feb. 6 episode show Zach asking Kaity if she wants to spend the night with him during a one-on-one date.

Kaity works as an ER Nurse in Austin, Texas.

Usually overnight dates on The Bachelor don’t happen until there are just three contestants left, but this season, Zach Shallcross is switching things up. In a preview for the upcoming Feb. 6 episode, Zach takes contestant Kaity Biggar on a one-on-on date to the Natural History Museum. He then asks her if she wants to spend the night there with him, and she doesn’t hesitate before responding, “Absolutely!”

Staying out past curfewww ✌️ Don't miss a new night of #TheBachelor Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/rx4cMuPrm4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2023

“The fact that it’s just him and I here is so special to me,” Kaity gushes in the preview. Meanwhile, the other girls are back at the mansion, wondering when Kaity is going to come back from her date. Learn more about the 27-year-old who seems to be winning Zach over here:

1. What Does Kaity Do?

Kaity works as an ER nurse in Austin, Texas, according to her ABC bio. On Instagram, she refers to herself as a “travel nurse.” Kaity graduated from nursing school at Laurentian University in Ontario, Canada in June 2019. She documented her graduation on Instagram with a photo of herself in cap and gown with the caption, “Nursing school survivor.”

2. Where Is Kaity From?

Kaity currently lives in Austin, Texas, but she is from Toronto, Ontario. In her Instagram bio, she lists both locations. She appears to have moved to Texas in 2022, as she captioned a series of photos from Austin on Instagram with, “2966.4 km later, I’m finally home.”

3. Kaity Was A Figure Skater

Kaity “grew up figure skating,” according to her ABC Bio. For Halloween in 2016, she even paid tribute to her figure skating roots with a Blades of Glory Halloween costume, which she documented on Instagram.

4. Kaity Wants A Family

Kaity is looking for love on The Bachelor, but she’s also hoping to find the perfect man to start a family with. “Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man doesn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her,” her bio reveals. Luckily, Zach has also been open about the fact that he wants kids.

5. Kaity Spends A Lot Of Time In California

Despite living in Texas and being from Canada, Kaity also appears to spend quite a bit of time in California. In 2022, she attended Coachella with friends. She also often posts photos from the beach in Malibu and Santa Monica.