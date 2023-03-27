‘After The Final Rose’: Zach & Kaity Confirm They’re Moving In Together & Reveal Wedding Plans

It’s been months since Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross got engaged on the finale of The Bachelor, but fans saw the proposal go down for the first time during the show’s March 27 finale. After it aired, Zach and Kaity appeared on the live After the Final Rose special together to share what they’ve been up to while keeping their engagement a secret for the past several months. Zach revealed that he and Kaity are heading to New York after the finale, and following that, he’s packing up all his stuff and heading back to Austin, where they both lived before the show. “We’re moving in together this summer!” he dished.

That’s not all, either. There’s already more plans for the future. “Right now we’re really excited to be together, go to the restaurant and the coffee shop, all the little things,” Zach shared. “We have talked about [wedding planning]. We’re thinking 2025 we’re going to have a wedding. We’ll see what happens after that with little ones!”

Kaity and Zach formed a connection early on during this season of The Bachelor. She received the second one-on-one date of the season, which actually featured an unprecedented overnight portion. Kaity was also one of just two women to have a second one-on-one date later in the season. She told Zach she was falling in love with him after he met her family on hometown dates.

The pair’s toughest moment this season came during fantasy suites week, though. Zach initially didn’t want to sleep with anyone during fantasy suites week, but wound up having sex with Gabi Elnicki during their overnight. Since he always wants to be upfront and honest with the women, he felt he owed it to Kaity to come clean about what happened. However, she didn’t want to hear about his intimacy with someone else, and was upset that he shared this information with her.

Luckily, the two were able to communicate through it and spend some time together off-camera during their own fantasy suite night. During the finale, Zach introduced Kaity to his family. Even though he told Gabi he was “falling in love” with her, his feelings for Kaity were stronger. He wound up dumping Gabi at the final rose ceremony and giving Kaity his final rose (as well as a gorgeous engagement ring, of course)!