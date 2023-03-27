Kaity Biggar’s Engagement Ring: See The Sparkler Zach Proposed With On ‘The Bachelor’

They’re engaged! Kaity Biggar accepted Zach Shallcross’ proposal during the March 27 finale of The Bachelor. After dumping Gabi Elnicki, Zach got down on one knee and proposed to Kaity in Thailand. He presented her with a gorgeous, oval cut Neil Lane ring, and she happily accepted. Not only have Zach and Kaity connected all season long, but they also both live in Austin, making for the perfect start to a future together.

When Kaity arrived at the final rose ceremony, she spoke first. “Zach, coming here I didn’t think it could be me, that I could experience a big love, a love that you only read about in books, that you only see in movies,’ Kaity said. “The truth is, I’ve never known what real love is. I’ve never experienced unconditional love. Quite honestly, it’s always been the same — picking the pieces of my heart up off the ground. I built my walls up so high that I couldn’t see past them and then you stepped into my life and every moment I’ve spent with you, my walls came crumbling down. With every kiss, with every laugh, with every ‘hello, hello.’ I’m so in love with you. I’m so crazy about you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Honestly, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone.”

Zach could finally express his true feelings. “Everything with you has been so special. when you told me you loved me, I truly didn’t think I could feel anything better than that. As you’ve known, since night one of this, I’m doing everything I can just following my heart. My heart is being tugged in two places, and I’m faced with a nearly impossible decision and it’s been really hard. I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you. Because I am so in love with you. You are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could never imagine and something I thought a lot of my life I’d never be able to deserve. I love you so much with all my heart. You’re the face that I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. I want to be with you forever. You’re the only one I want in my life.” Finally, Zach got down on one knee and proposed, and Kaity accepted.

Getting to an engagement didn’t come without some ups and downs, though. Things went great for Zach and Kaity all season long, but took a turn during fantasy suites week. Before the week started, Zach declared that he wanted “no sex” in the fantasy suite because he wanted the night to be about more than that. However, he slept with Gabi on their overnight date. After doing so, Zach wanted to be honest with Kaity about what was happening.

Kaity wasn’t thrilled to hear about Zach’s intimacy with one of the other remaining women, though. She explained that she knew what this week entailed, but didn’t need to hear about it from Zach. It led to some tears and awkwardness during the daytime portion of the date. By that evening, though, they were able to get past it, and they also spend the night together in the fantasy suite.

Although Kaity went into the final week not being sure if she was ready for an engagement, her feelings for Zach continued to grow during their last date together. Kaity previously told Zach she was “falling in love” with him on her hometown date, but by the final rose ceremony, she was fully in love. The two left Thailand engaged and blissfully happy.