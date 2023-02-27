Charity Lawson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Star Who’s Finally Getting Her 1-On-1

Charity Lawson is on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross.

Charity was supposed to have a one-on-one date in London, but it was cancelled because Zach got COVID.

Charity works as a child and family therapist in Alabama and is 27 years old.

An unfortunate positive COVID test kept Charity Lawson from getting her one-on-one date when she was supposed to on The Bachelor. Even though Zach Shallcross chose Charity to go on the second one-on-one in London during the Feb. 20 episode, the date had to be cancelled while he quarantined after testing positive for COVID. Of course, Charity was upset that she was losing out on her opportunity to get alone time with the Bachelor.

Luckily, Zach still gave Charity a rose at the rose ceremony, and now, she’s finally getting her one-on-one! It was confirmed by producers that Charity will have a one-on-one during the Feb. 27 episode. Learn more about the 27-year-old here.

1. What Is Charity’s Job?

Charity works as a Child and Family therapist in Auburn, Alabama. Her official job title is Child Advocacy Center Therapist, according to LinkedIn. She works at Tri-County CAC and has held the position since July 2021. “Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives,” her ABC bio reveals.

2. Where Did Charity Go To School?

Charity attended Auburn University and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability in 2018. She then received her Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn in May 2022. Charity celebrated her Masters Degree with an Instagram post on May 31, 2022, writing, “POV: I Just passed boards and we are celebrating with the legendary pb pie at Acre. I’m going to be counselor!”

3. Where Is Charity From?

Although Charity went to school in Alabama, she is a Georgia girl! Her hometown is Columbus, Georgia, according to her bio page. “The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose,” Charity’s ABC bio reveals.

4. Charity Lawson’s Instagram

Of course, Charity is on social media. Her Instagram page is easy enough to find, as her handle is just her name: @CharityLawson. She has nearly 10,000 followers on the site, but does not post on her main feed very often.

5. What Is Charity Looking For In A Partner?

“Charity hopes that her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals,” Charity’s ABC bio reads. She also “wants to move to Disney World one day,” so hopefully her dream man is on the same page about that!