Dotun Olubeko: 5 Things To Know About Charity’s Fiance After ‘The Bachelorette’

Dotun Olubeko was a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson.

Dotun owns his own health coaching and fitness instruction company.

Dotun and Charity got engaged during the finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ on Aug. 21.

The finale of The Bachelorette concluded with a gorgeous proposal from Dotun Olubeko. He got down on one knee and presented Charity Lawson with the most stunning diamond ring. The exciting moment came after Charity had to have a heartbreaking breakup with Joey Graziadei because she knew that Dotun was the man she belonged with. Now, the two will finally get to go public with their love after months of having to keep it a secret. Learn more about Dotun here!

1. What Is Dotun Olubeko’s Job?

Dotun is an integrative medicine specialist in Brooklyn, New York, according to his ABC bio. His LinkedIn page reveals that he started his own company, DPT Fitness, in March 2020. The company provides its clients with health/nutrition and fitness programs, as well as other strategies to improve body recomposition, strength gain, sustainable weight loss and medical conditions.

Prior to starting his company, Dotun held other positions in the health and nutrition field. He was the Athletics Partnership Director at The BodyBuilding LLC from Jan. 2019 until March 2020, and also worked as a freelance Sports Nutrition Consultant.

2. Where Did Dotun Go To School?

Dotun attended California State University in Chico. He graduated in 2018 with at Bachelor of Science in Nutrition Science and a Minor in Health and Wellness. He then received his Master of Science in Functional Medicine and Human Nutrition from the University of Western States in 2022.

3. Dotun Was An NCAA Athlete

During his time at Cal State, Dotun was on the track and field team. The main event he competed in was the 110m Hurdles. He was also on the football team, according to his bio on the DPT Fitness website. Dotun also competed professionally as a hurdler.

4. Where Is Dotun Olubeko From?

Dotun is from Nigeria and is a first generation Nigerian-American. He moved to the United States with his family when he was a child. “We came here with nothing, but my parents took on whatever job they could,” Dotun said in his Bachelorette intro. “They’ve done really well to give me a life that I’m happy to live, so it’s been a humbling experience.”

5. How Old Is Dotun Olubeko?

Dotun was born on August 22, 1992, which means he was 30 years old when he filmed The Bachelorette. He will turn 31 in August 2023.