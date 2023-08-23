‘The Bachelorette’: Charity & Dotun Reveal Where He Stands With Her Family After Intense Finale (Exclusive)

View gallery

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are finally able to be public with their romance after the finale of The Bachelorette aired on Aug. 21, but their love story didn’t come without some hurdles. When Charity’s family came to Fiji during the finale, they had some reservations when she told them she was in love with both Dotun and Joey Graziadei. After meeting both men, the family also seemed to favor Joey, but would not give Charity a straightforward answer about who they thought she should choose.

“Things were edited and it definitely was not the best portrayal,” Charity admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “But that’s okay. My family is definitely onboard with this and they were very excited once I got to tell them the news that Dotun was the one and that we were engaged.” She also added that she “respects” her mom for not giving a direct answer. “She knew my heart and exactly where I was at in things,” Charity explained.

Dotun proposed with a gorgeous, oval cut Neil Lane ring with diamonds on the band, and Charity said she’s thrilled with the choice. “Truly my dream ring. He did great!” she gushed. “I didn’t have much input at all. I clearly don’t get to see the rings and be like ‘THAT ONE!’ But I did mention that I wanted an oval cut that was very traditional and very classic. He really managed to pick the perfect ring.”

Before the finale aired, Charity and Dotun had to go through weeks of watching Charity’s journey play out with other men, but they were able to get through it with excellent communication. “I knew coming into this how it was probably going to be watching this back,” Charity admitted. “I was very intentional in that aspect. The most valuable thing in all of this is our relationship. I wanted to be very proactive in addressing any concerns he might have. We had those more challenging conversations early on and that just laid the foundation for us to get in a good headspace watching it all back. We just checked in with each other week by week and it was very smooth, honestly.”

Dotun praised Charity for “being so amazing” throughout the process, even during the difficult moments. “She’s checking in on me, making sure that everything is good and asking all the right questions,” he gushed. “I was already secure with knowing there would be tough moments and we would struggle, but we got through it and it was super easy. I’m grateful for this one and the love that she has for us and for me.”

Now that their relationship is out in the open, things won’t really slow down for Charity and Dotun anytime soon. Charity has been confirmed as a cast member on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which leaves a lot to figure out as they navigate how they’ll spend time together. “DWTS leaves a lot of openendedness, but as long as we’re together, I think we’re excited to do it,” Dotun shared. “We’re just going to have fun and spend time and do normal people things. That’s pretty much it for now.”

When it comes to wedding planning, Charity and Dotun don’t want to wait too long, and have eyed 2025 or 2026 as a time to walk down the aisle. For the guest list, Charity isn’t giving her input in terms of whether or not other cast members will be invited, but Dotun has some pals that he admittedly wants to attend. “That’s my wheelhouse. She’s closed that chapter,” he laughed. “They casted so well for Charity because of the kind of woman she is, so all of the guys really are amazing. We’re a tight knit group. I’m positive a few of those guys will make an appearance. Which ones? I don’t know yet. They better be on their best behavior!”