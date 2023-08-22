Joey Graziadei: 5 Things To Know About The Next Star Of ‘The Bachelor’

Joey Graziadei was a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson and is now the new star of ‘The Bachelor.’

Joey and Charity broke up during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale and he was chosen to be the next lead.

Joey lives in Hawaii and works as a tennis pro.

It’s official: Joey Graziadei will star on season 28 of The Bachelor! Joey was confirmed as the new star of the show during After the Final Rose on the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette. Joey was dumped by Charity Lawson at the final rose ceremony before she got engaged to Dotun Olubeko. Now, he’s on his own journey to find love.

“I want someone that’s just themself that I can truthfully be a partner with,” Joey gushed. “I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I want someone to do life with and be my person. And at the end of the day, we’re going to be happy together.” Ahead of the new season, learn more about Joey here.

1. What Does Joey Graziadei Do?

Joey’s job is listed as a tennis professional on his ABC bio. Joey “quickly realized the corporate world wasn’t for him and moved to Hawaii to live his passion of teaching his favorite sport,” the bio reveals. However, Joey’s LinkedIn says he also works as a “Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador’ for Kukuiula Development Company in Koloa, Hawaii. He has held the position, which introduces members to various activities within the Hawaii club, since July 2022.

Prior to moving to Hawaii, Joey worked as a tennis professional at the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to becoming a tennis teacher, he briefly held corporate jobs in Tennessee, working at Comdata and Paylocity between 2020 and 2021.

2. How Long Has Joey Graziadei Lived In Hawaii?

It appears that Joey lived in Hawaii on and off over the years, based on his LinkedIn activity. He first worked as a tennis pro for the Hilton Hotel & Resorts in Hawaii for a brief period in 2014 and 2015. He then returned as a tennis professional at a golf club in Princeville, Hawaii in 2017 and 2018, and then worked at the Kukuiula Development Company as a tennis pro between 2018 and Jan. 2020. After his brief stint in Tennessee, it appears he returned to Hawaii in July 2022.

3. Where Did Joey Go To College?

Joey attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania (He is from PA) and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2017. He was in a fraternity and played Division II tennis while at school.

4. Joey’s Dad Is Gay

Joey opened up about his father coming out as gay during his intro package on The Bachelorette premiere. “Family does mean the world to me,” he said. “When I was in kindergarten, my dad came out as gay. It’s made me more loving and accepting. I thought my this age I’d be with someone and I do want a family. This could be the one.”

5. How Old Is Joey Graziadei?

When Joey filmed The Bachelorette in the spring of 2023, he was 27 years old. However, he was born on May 25, 1995, so he has since turned 28, and is 28 years old as of July 2023.