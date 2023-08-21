‘The Bachelor’ Season 28: Who Will Be The New Suitor, Premiere Date News & More To Know

The star of The Bachelor season 28 has not been revealed yet.

The Bachelor season 28 is not expected to premiere in 2023.

Upcoming Bachelor Nation shows include Bachelor In Paradise and The Golden Bachelor.

It’s hard to remember a time when The Bachelor wasn’t a part of our lives. The iconic dating reality show premiered on ABC in 2002 and has become a TV fixture ever since. The show was renewed for season 28 back in May 2023, and Bachelor Nation fans are anxiously awaiting who will be chosen to be the next suitor.

Who are the contenders for The Bachelor season 28? Is there a premiere date yet? Charity Lawson’s season will come to an end on August 20, so expect more information to be rolling in any minute now. HollywoodLife has all the latest news about The Bachelor season 28 that you need to know.

Who Is The New Bachelor?

The new Bachelor for season 28 has not been announced ahead of The Bachelorette season 20 finale. Many expect the next suitor to be one of Charity Lawson’s final two men: Joey Graziadei or Dotun Olubeko. Charity will hand out her final rose in the August 20 finale, and the new Bachelor will likely be revealed during After the Final Rose.

Xavier Bonner is another possibility, but he’d be a controversial pick. Charity eliminated Xavier before they were supposed to go into the fantasy suite. After Xavier confessed that he’d cheated on his ex and admitted he had doubts about their relationship, Charity sent him home. “It’s just a simple promise of can you trust yourself enough to not hurt me. Maybe that’s too high of an expectation, but at this point, the amount of doubt that you have for yourself…I don’t have that doubt for you,” she said to him. “I don’t want to force you to get there prematurely, I only want you there if you’re fully ready. Because when I choose my person, I want that person to be secure in themselves and I want them to be ready.”

Aaron Bryant could also become the new star of The Bachelor season 28. He was sent home during the hometown dates, but he showed up in Fiji to try and win her back ahead of the finale. If he’s not successful, then Aaron would be one of the main contenders for The Bachelor.

TikTok star TooTurntTony has also thrown his name into the mix for The Bachelor season 28. In July 2023, TooTurntTony posted a video on TikTok and teased his possible involvement. “It’s about to get turnt. The Bachelor 2024 — available on ABC/Hulu #bachelornation,” he captioned the post. The video has over 7 million views and counting.

Is The Bachelor Coming Back In 2023?

The Bachelor season 28 will not be premiering in fall 2023. ABC has already announced its fall lineup, and The Bachelor is not a part of it. However, for the last several years, new seasons of The Bachelor have always premiered in January. Season 28 is likely a part of ABC’s 2024 midseason lineup.

Even though The Bachelor isn’t coming back this year, there’s plenty of Bachelor Nation content to hold you over until 2024. Bachelor In Paradise season 9 and The Golden Bachelor will both premiere this fall on ABC. The Golden Bachelor is the highly-anticipated senior spinoff, and Gerry Turner is looking for love after a heartbreaking loss.

Are The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Still Together?

Zach Shallcross was the star of The Bachelor season 27 and found love with Kaity Biggar. The couple got engaged in the season 27 finale and are still very much in love today. In July 2023, the couple announced on Instagram that they had officially moved in together in Austin, Texas.

During the After the Final Rose special in March 2023, Zach and Kaity revealed they had big plans for the future beyond just moving in together. “We have talked about [wedding planning]. We’re thinking 2025 we’re going to have a wedding. We’ll see what happens after that with little ones!” Zach said at the time.