Xavier Bonner: 5 Things To Know About 1 Of Charity’s Suitors On ‘The Bachelorette’

Xavier Bonner is a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson.

He will go on a one-on-one date with Charity on the July 17 episode.

Xavier works as a scientific researcher and is 27 years old.

Xavier Bonner will finally get his one-on-one time with Charity Lawson during the July 17 episode of The Bachelorette. A preview for the episode shows Charity gushing over her “strong” connection with Xavier and wondering if he’s husband material. The low-key date brings Charity and Xavier to a fruit festival, followed by a romantic train ride.

However, Charity admits that Xavier reminds her of her ex-boyfriend, who she had a bad breakup with. “We have a connection, but is it strong enough?” she wonders. Learn more about Xavier with five facts below.

1. What Is Xavier Bonner’s Job?

Xavier is a Biomedical Scientist in North Carolina, according to his ABC bio. While working towards his PhD, Xavier has been working as a full-time research assistant at the University of North Carolina since 2018. “I am focused on using my computational background and experimental skillset to understand the genotypic and phenotypic determinants of macrophage tropism in HIV-1,” he revealed on LinkedIn. He previously worked various research positions in other laboratories, as well.

2. What Is Xavier Bonner’s Education?

Xavier graduated from Morehouse College in 2018 with a double major in Physics and Computer Science, as well as a Minor in Mathematics. He went on to attend the University of North Carolina for his PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics, which he completed in May 2023. He is currently in the process of completing his dissertation, according to an Instagram post in July 2023.

3. How Tall Is Xavier Bonner?

Fans have noticed that Xavier towers over Charity, and that’s because he’s six feet and six inches tall! And, no, he is not a basketball player, although he did play in an intramural league at UNC.

4. What Happened To Xavier Bonner’s Mom?

In his intro to The Bachelorette, Xavier revealed that his mom suffers from an autoimmune disease, which is what initially sparked his interest in science and research.

5. How Old Is Xavier Bonner?

Xavier was born on August 24, 1995, which means he was 27 years old when he filmed The Bachelorette earlier this year. He turns 28 in August 2023.